Dreamy Neptune-ruled Pisces loves being in love. For those with birthdays between Feb. 19 and March 20, astrology says they're likely to have a big heart, will fall in love at first sight, and stay in relationships long past the expiration date hoping for the best. But the search for a soulmate can be filled with a lot of ups and downs. Luckily, the stars can point us in the right direction. There are three zodiac signs most likely to be Pisces' soulmates, according to astrologer Lupe Terrones.

"At heart, Pisces wants the prince or princess charming who’s going to sweep them off their feet like in the movies," Terrones tells Bustle. "With age, they subside to the reality of life and are satisfied as long as their special someone occasionally dreams their heart out too."

As one of the most artistic signs in the zodiac, Pisces signs need a partner who inspires them and supports their dreams. They're also a very spiritual sign, so they also look for that "dose of magic" in a relationship that makes it feel fated.

"If the relationship offers them bountiful opportunities for them to daydream without practical concerns, they'll be loyally grateful, which can be occasionally hard to come by with a mutable sign like Pisces," Terrones says.

Here are three zodiac signs most likely to be Pisces' soulmates, according to Terrones.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Earthy Taurus and watery Pisces may not have a ton in common on the surface, but they'll have a lot of the same shared values about love needed to make a relationship work long-term. According to Terrones, Taurus will offer a much-needed stability to Pisces' fluid nature, while Pisces will give Taurus the unconditional love and support they crave in relationships. "They both appreciate a similar ease of life, which may look different on the outskirts, but in essence, feel the same," Terrones says. "They're both creative types as well, and will inspire each other to follow their inspirations." All in all, it’s a blissful match made in zodiac heaven.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) A fellow Water sign may not be able to offer the steadiness of an Earth sign like Taurus or Virgo, but a Cancer-Pisces duo will have an almost telepathic bond that fulfills their need for trust and intimacy. "Despite Pisces’ likeness to a fish floating in the water, their relationship isn't like a still lake," Terrones says. "Cancer has a knack for taking charge in a loving and maternal way, which can snap Pisces out of its occasional lethargy so they both continue to grow."