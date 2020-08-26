Dreamy Neptune-ruled Pisces loves being in love. For those with birthdays between Feb. 19 and March 20, astrology says they're likely to have a big heart, will fall in love at first sight, and stay in relationships long past the expiration date hoping for the best. But the search for a soulmate can be filled with a lot of ups and downs. Luckily, the stars can point us in the right direction. There are three zodiac signs most likely to be Pisces' soulmates, according to astrologer Lupe Terrones.
"At heart, Pisces wants the prince or princess charming who’s going to sweep them off their feet like in the movies," Terrones tells Bustle. "With age, they subside to the reality of life and are satisfied as long as their special someone occasionally dreams their heart out too."
As one of the most artistic signs in the zodiac, Pisces signs need a partner who inspires them and supports their dreams. They're also a very spiritual sign, so they also look for that "dose of magic" in a relationship that makes it feel fated.
"If the relationship offers them bountiful opportunities for them to daydream without practical concerns, they'll be loyally grateful, which can be occasionally hard to come by with a mutable sign like Pisces," Terrones says.