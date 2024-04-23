3 Zodiac Signs Who Would Be Great On The Bachelor

Viewers of The Bachelor franchise tend to fall into two camps. While some cringe at the idea of dating in front of an audience of millions and getting engaged to someone they barely know, others can’t help but get caught up in the romantic fantasy of it all. It takes a certain kind of personality to thrive on these shows, and some zodiac signs fit the bill better than others.

A big, charismatic personality is a must to stand out during the audition process. Producers are likely to seek people with a flair for drama who can toss off quippy soundbites.

Of course, The Bachelor and its spinoffs are supposed to revolve around finding love — not Instagram followers. Every season, at least one cast member is accused of not being there “for the right reasons.” A true romantic won’t have to suffer through those allegations. But if you plan to make it to the finale, it doesn’t hurt to feel at home in the spotlight, either.

Not everyone would be comfortable sprinting toward a proposal — I’m looking at you, cautious Capricorn — so the ideal contestant needs a spontaneous attitude. (The most recent season, starring Joey Graziadei, was filmed for just eight weeks. He and his now-fiancée Kelsey Anderson likely didn’t spend more than 72 hours together before deciding to tie the knot.)

Here are three zodiac signs that would do well on The Bachelor.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Cameras simply love Geminis. “They make great reality television because they’re endlessly curious and you can’t predict what they’re going to say next,” says astrologer Erin River Sunday. Quick-witted, spontaneous, and charming, they certainly won’t bore an audience.

When contestants audition, they often don’t know exactly who the Bachelor or Bachelorette will be. Geminis can mesh well with nearly anyone, making their odds of earning a rose pretty high.

Geminis in Bachelor Nation: John Henry Spurlock (May 20), Joey Graziadei (May 24), Michelle Young (June 3), Kat Izzo (June 13)

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo energy rules the heart, making this sign a natural fit for the franchise. “It takes a decent amount to impress them, but once they’re smitten, they’re ready to express their love with grand romantic gestures (and expect the same in return),” Sunday says. “They simply love being in love.”

Lions are fun to watch because they feel right at home in the spotlight. While they can stand out on a group date, they’ll really shine during a one-on-one.

Leos in Bachelor Nation: Zach Shallcross (July 31), Peter Weber (Aug. 4), Blake Moynes (Aug. 9), Susie Evans (Aug. 19)

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Deeply empathetic and compassionate, Pisces is one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac. If they haven’t previously fallen in love at first sight, they will when they step out of the limo on Night One.

They’re famous for getting whisked away by fantasies, and what could be dreamier than candlelit dinners on faraway beaches? “They’re likely to fall hard and fast, and to be confused by the ‘reality’ of the situation,” Sunday says, calling this sign “dating show gold.”

Pisces in Bachelor Nation: Demi Burnett (Feb. 21), Kelley Flanagan (Feb. 25), Rachel Recchia (March 8), Clare Crawley (March 20)

Source:

Erin River Sunday, astrologer and cohost of the YouTube channel Kiss My Astral