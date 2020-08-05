First impressions can be everything, and that's especially true when you're using dating apps. For example, upload too many pictures of you holding a big fish, and the number of quality matches goes down. Sure, if it's meant to be, the right person for you will swipe right regardless of your profile. But why settle for just an OK dating profile when you can have a really great one? If you're looking to step up your game, you may want to take pointers from Taurus, Leo, or Libra. According to an astrologer, these three zodiac signs most likely have the best dating apps profiles.

If you spend just 10 minutes swiping through Tinder, you'll see that not everyone puts a ton of effort into their dating profile. Astrologer Jessica D'Angio tells Bustle that "Pisces have no ego to speak of, so it's unlikely that they'll have photos that are posed or polished."

Aquarius and Sagittarius are two signs that won't invest too much time and energy into maintaining their dating profiles either. According to D'Angio, Aquarius can be a bit flaky. They're social, intelligent, and super friendly. But they also get bored fairly quickly, and will likely never think about what's on their profile again once it's done. Sagittarius can act the same way — although they may have some really cool travel photos to act as conversation starters, they're usually too busy to update their profile. You'll be left looking at photos that are a few years old.

If you want to see some quality profiles, D'Angio says these three zodiac signs are most likely to have the best online dating profiles.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus is one of two signs ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, so they're sure to attract their fair share of admirers. If the app they're using allows video or audio clips, that's even better — Taurus rules the vocal cords. According to D'Angio, their voice is sure to be "music to your ears." When it comes to photos, D'Angio says this sensual sign has a very keen aesthetic and an earthy vibe. "Their photos won't be flashy, rather their natural beauty will jump right off the page," she says. "Their eyes will be seductive, their smile will be sweet, and their quiet determination will speak volumes, even through the lens of a camera. You'll just know that you happened upon a real gem when you see their profile."

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leo is the zodiac star, so they'll make an effort to show off just how fun and fabulous they are through words and photos. They love having an adoring audience and know what the people want to see. According to D'Angio, Leo's dating profile will be bold and colorful. Their hair and makeup will be on point in photos, and their style will be totally unique, flashy, and worthy of imitation. "Leo is the only sign that's ruled by the Sun, so they shine without much effort," she says. "They're childlike, romantic, creative, and very playful, and this will all come through in every picture they post. You won't be able to look away from their photos, and you can trust that the live show will be even better."