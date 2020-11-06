3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Cancer's Heart

No zodiac sign is as sensitive as Cancer. Although you have a tough outer shell, like the crab representing you, you're one very emotional water sign. If someone says something you don't like, you'll retreat into your shell and cry about it for hours. If that person happens to be your partner, it can cut you even deeper. So, it may help you know which zodiac signs are most likely to break Cancer's heart because it could save you a lot of tears down the road.

"Cancers tend to love with their whole heart, once they decide to love someone," astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. "They can be very cautious, heading into a relationship. They're either all in or very resistant to committing. For them, security is everything, and if they feel they could get hurt, they will stay far away. They may even test a potential significant other to ensure they're going to be safe and secure."

If a partner hurts them, especially by cheating, that's something Cancer will never forget. Crabs tend to be pretty forgiving, but they also remember everything. Their relationship will never be the same after a betrayal, especially once little things start triggering Cancer's insecurities.

Cancer is one of the most loving signs in the zodiac, and you always go above and beyond to make your partner happy. Unfortunately, not everyone can truly appreciate the type of partner that you are. If you're looking for someone with long-term potential, you may want to avoid dating the following three zodiac signs. According to Lang, they may just break your heart.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) This fire-water combination can be very challenging for both signs. For Cancer, in particular, Aries may be a little too honest and direct for their liking. Aries tells it like it is, and a sensitive sign like Cancer may take their words or tone too personally. According to Lang, Aries is also a very independent and self-directed sign, while Cancer wants to take care of and nurture others. "This can lead to an unhealthy imbalance in the relationship," she says. Cancer will feel like they're giving way more to the relationship than Aries.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini and Cancer make an incompatible pair because they have different needs. In relationships, Gemini needs more space and freedom, while Cancer needs more connection and attention. "Gemini's lack of commitment can be a heartbreaker for Cancer," Lang says. Gemini is also the type of partner who wants to meet friends every Friday night, while Cancer is the type to want to cuddle on the couch the entire weekend. Gemini may find Cancer to be a little too boring for their liking and may end up leaving them behind.