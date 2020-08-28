When you're a Cancer in love, all you want to do is take care of your partner, build a life with them, and shower them with love and affection. Unfortunately, not everyone can appreciate all the effort Cancers put into relationships. Those born between June 21 and July 22 are most likely to be serious about spending the rest of their life with their soulmate, so knowing the most incompatible zodiac signs for Cancer can help identify who isn't worth the emotional investment.
"Cancer's ruling planet is the Moon which has an essentially passive quality to it," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "So they need a partner who can help both lead them to action and build up their confidence." Similar to how the moon goes through phases, Cancer's mood changes quite a bit. It's important for them to find someone who's patient, understanding, and doesn't get turned off by their frequent change in disposition.
"[Cancers] are extremely tender in their approach to human love and is a very ‘feeling’ sign," Monahan says. "They need someone who can be equally sensuous in their approach." Some zodiac signs won't be able to handle how deep a Cancer loves. According to Monahan, these are the least compatible zodiac signs for Cancer.