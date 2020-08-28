When you're a Cancer in love, all you want to do is take care of your partner, build a life with them, and shower them with love and affection. Unfortunately, not everyone can appreciate all the effort Cancers put into relationships. Those born between June 21 and July 22 are most likely to be serious about spending the rest of their life with their soulmate, so knowing the most incompatible zodiac signs for Cancer can help identify who isn't worth the emotional investment.

"Cancer's ruling planet is the Moon which has an essentially passive quality to it," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "So they need a partner who can help both lead them to action and build up their confidence." Similar to how the moon goes through phases, Cancer's mood changes quite a bit. It's important for them to find someone who's patient, understanding, and doesn't get turned off by their frequent change in disposition.

"[Cancers] are extremely tender in their approach to human love and is a very ‘feeling’ sign," Monahan says. "They need someone who can be equally sensuous in their approach." Some zodiac signs won't be able to handle how deep a Cancer loves. According to Monahan, these are the least compatible zodiac signs for Cancer.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Trying to make a relationship with a Fire sign work when you're a Water sign can be really challenging. Although relationships have a chance at lasting if you put in the work, Cancers tend to need a less fiery type in their lives. According to Monahan, they need someone who can ground them instead and they won't get that with Leo. "Cancer needs a lot of reassurance and emotional stability, whereas Leo tends to be very much in the moment," she says. "At first, it's fun and spontaneous, but in the long run, it's not so good for someone who needs a bit more nurturing on a consistent basis." Plus, sociable Leos love being at the center of attention, while Cancers tend to be low-key. It may cause some tension between the two when Leo wants to go out and party while Cancer wants to stay in and cuddle.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) While Sagittarius and Cancer come together out of curiosity, they're very different at their core — they're another example of a Fire-Water combo that will struggle to work out long-term. According to Monahan, Sagittarius is always on the look out for their next adventure, while Cancer looks for ways to take care of their partner. "[Sagittarius] is one of the most freedom-loving signs so having space is extra important to them," she says. "Cancer can move quite quickly from mothering to smothering." When Sagittarius feels like their sense of freedom is being threatened, they'll book it out of there real quick, leaving the crab brokenhearted.