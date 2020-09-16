We all know that astrology isn’t a perfect science, so you shouldn’t feel limited to dating people whose zodiac signs are compatible with yours. But if you’ve ever paid attention to the zodiac signs of the people you’ve dated in the past, you may have noticed that certain signs are more challenging to deal with. That's because some zodiac pairings really do get along better than others. So, what's the worst zodiac sign to date, based on your zodiac sign? An astrologer has the answer.

"Astrology is a fantastic tool you can use to identify and articulate your needs, not only in career and in your health, but especially in relationships," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "Reading your own chart (or having your chart read by a pro) can give you insight into everything from your sex drive, how you flirt, want to be wooed, what matters the most to you in a relationship, how much independence you need, how traditional or non-traditional you might be, who you’re immediately drawn to and if that’ll ultimately satisfy your deeper emotional needs."

According to Semos, astrological compatibility isn't strictly a yes or no type of thing. "Certain combinations of zodiac signs tend to get along more easily than others naturally, but there are true pros and cons to each dynamic," she says. "Even if all signs point to 'No! Avoid dating that zodiac sign!' you could totally benefit in some way from it if you stay open-minded." You'll just have to be prepared for some bumps in the road.

If you're someone who's really into a challenge, here's the worst zodiac sign you could possibly date, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Capricorn Aries, it's easy to see why you'd be attracted to Capricorn. Like you, they're ambitious, driven, and aim to be the very best. You see them as the perfect partner to conquer the world. However, you both want to be the boss in the relationship, and that's a big problem. "Aries wants to do as they please, while Capricorn likes to be in control," Semos says. "Unless there are other influences in their charts, the power dynamic might be too stiff to make it work."

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Aquarius When you're a Venus-ruled Taurus, you expect your partner to romance you, show you affection, and make you feel special. You want the traditional courtship. However, airy Aquarius is anything but traditional. "Taurus will likely cringe and feel embarrassed by Aquarius’s 'out-there-ness,'" Semos says. "They'll also get the commitment they crave." Although you understand that relationships aren't perfect and you're willing to put in the work, this pairing may require too much effort from you.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Cancer Geminis love socializing. You're charming, an excellent flirt, and can easily make friends with anyone and everyone. You're the life of the party, and everyone wants to get to know you. Cancer, on the other hand, is more of a wallflower. They prefer staying home, and only open up to a select few. As a Gemini, you'll see this as a bad match right away when you want to go out on the weekends while your partner wants to stay in and watch movies. According to Semos, "Gemini could really get bored, and Cancer won’t get deep emotional validation." Your lifestyles are just too incompatible.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Sagittarius You’re sensitive, sweet, and take everything to heart. You’re the type of sign who remembers every little hurtful thing that’s ever been said to you. Meanwhile, Sagittarius is the type to stick their foot in their mouth daily without thinking twice about it. According to Semos, “Cancer will never recover from one faux pas before Sagittarius says the next insensitive thing.” Plus, you’re the homebody of the zodiac while Sagittarius is the freedom-loving explorer. There’s a good chance you’ll constantly be arguing over how much time you spend together.

Leo (July — Aug. 22): Pisces As the royal Leo, you tend to love being doted on and admired. While Pisces can do their part in making you feel special, they can be very hard to pin down. “Leo also wants complete devotion and commitment — basically Loyalty with a capital ‘L,’” Semos says. “Pisces, however, tend to have a roving eye. It’s a recipe for betrayal and hurt feelings, especially when the highs are so high.” Your relationship will be a classic case of things going downhill once the honeymoon period is over.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Aries Besides the fact that you both strive for perfection, you and Aries just don’t have a lot in common to be a good match. For one, you’re very organized and like planning your life to the very last second, while Aries is spontaneous and does whatever they feel like in the moment. According to Semos, Virgos also loves to serve, while Aries loves calling the shots and taking all the taking. “If you’re into a BDSM-dynamic, this is perfect,” she says. “But if you want a more traditional relationship, that can border on abusive, especially if Virgo allows themselves to be steamrolled.”

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Virgo On the bright side, both you and Virgo are intellectual signs, so you’ll always have interesting conversations. But according to Semos, the chemistry just isn’t there for a romantic relationship to work. “Libra wants to be wined, dined, and taken care of, but Virgo isn’t a very assertive sign,” she says. “There’ll be a lot of ‘Where do you want to eat?’ ‘Wherever YOU want to eat!’ exchanges and no decisions are ever made.” As a Venus-ruled sign, you have a taste for luxury, which will frustrate the more practical and conservative Virgo.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Gemini It’s easy to see why Gemini will catch your eye. They’re smart, charming, and have a way of making you feel understood. As one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac, you’ll find their interactions with you pretty refreshing. Just like you, they tend to play mind games with others to size them up. You’ll be intrigued to see how far these games can go. However, you’re someone who needs to trust your partner completely. Unfortunately, you’ll never know exactly how truthful Gemini’s last comment was. According to Semos, Scorpio also needs deep emotional intimacy, while Gemini would prefer only to give you some surface-level charm. This relationship will be fun while it lasts, but not worth investing too much emotional energy into.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Scorpio It’s no secret that you love your freedom. You’re the explorer of the zodiac, and you need to be out in the world, or else you’ll start feeling restless and unlike yourself. When you’re the type who’s always on the go, you need a partner who’s cool with your lifestyle. Scorpio is not that partner. According to Semos, Scorpio is the type of partner who needs to know where their significant other is. Additionally, you love to explore new ideas, places, and philosophies, while Scorpio will cross their arms and not indulge in it. “Total buzzkill,” Semos says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Aries When you’re a Capricorn, you tend to be attracted to just as ambitious as you are. After all, you’re very practical. You tend to go for people who can help elevate your status in some way. While Aries has what it takes to be that person for you, you’ll likely butt heads a lot as you both want to be in charge. According to Semos, Capricorns also care a lot about their reputation, and Aries sometimes brash and impulsive behavior may be a turn off for you. “They may mar the image Capricorn’s worked so hard on,” she says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Capricorn As the most unconventional and forward-thinking sign of the zodiac, Capricorn represents everything you tend to hate. For instance, Aquarius plays by their own rules and does things their own way, while Capricorn is all about rules and tradition. According to Semos, "Aquarius is all about 'power to the people,' while Capricorn is 'The Man' incarnate!" Chances are, you'll give Capricorn a couple of dates before you decide to ghost them. Although you love engaging in debates, your beliefs are just too different to make it work long-term.