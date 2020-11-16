3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Capricorn's Heart

When you're a Capricorn who was born to conquer the world, you have very little time for relationship drama. You take finding love very seriously, and only the best will do. Although finding the right person to give you heart can take some time, knowing which zodiac signs are most likely to break Capricorn's heart can make searching for love a little easier.

"Being a grounded Earth sign, Capricorn is very methodical and deliberate about whom they choose to love," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "Yes, they can get 'swept away' with passionate feelings like anyone else, but the difference is, they won’t make their ultimate choice on those feelings alone."

According to Semos, Capricorn rules the 10th House in astrology, which oversees career, long-term goals, tradition, and success. In love, this means that Capricorn will want a partner who can either boost their reputation or support their long-term ability to achieve. Capricorns are into old-school romance and like taking their time getting to know a potential partner before taking things to the next level. They're not very emotional or expressive with their feelings either. But when they do tell someone how they feel, it's for real.

Capricorn is a private sign who cares a lot about its reputation. A partner who likes airing out the dirty laundry of the relationship, calls out their flaws, or embarrasses them in any way will hurt Capricorn deeply. So, if you're a Capricorn, you may want to avoid dating the following signs. According to Semos, these three zodiac signs are most likely to break your heart.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) At first, these two ambitious signs can seem like a strong power couple. However, fiery and independent Aries is a sign that does what they want, whenever they want. According to Semos, this may not go over well with Capricorn, who's the type to approve all social media captions and photos before they're posted. Aries also tends to get really argumentative, which can be off-putting to the more level-headed Capricorn. But the biggest issue here is Aries easily gets excited about the next new thing, while Capricorn isn't very fond of change. If Aries finds Capricorn too boring, there's a good chance they'll call them out on it and move on.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Capricorn may find Gemini's charm and ambitions attractive, but making a relationship work can be pretty challenging. For one, Geminis are notoriously fickle and tend to change their minds and hearts a lot. "Gemini, ruled by mental Mercury, might also intellectualize their feelings, and even argue or banter for the sake of it," Semos says. "For some areas in a relationship that could work, but not when it comes to one's overall level of commitment and loyalty." Capricorn doesn't give their heart away easily. If Gemini suddenly decides one day that they're no longer into the relationship, Capricorn will be devastated.