When you're destined for greatness and put your all into making your dreams come true, you need a partner as ambitious as you. Anyone who's lazy or lacks direction in life is simply a bad match, but knowing the three incompatible zodiac signs for Capricorn can help make finding the right partner a little easier. After all, Capricorns truly believe that you're only as good as the company you keep. Although you're known for your goals, you'd love to have a partner to come home to. Since you're so busy trying to build your empire, you don't waste your time entertaining those who don't have long-term potential.
"Capricorn is The Big Boss," Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles, astrologers and hosts of The Woke Mystix podcast,tell Bustle. "They work hard and play harder and look for the same in their partner. Capricorns keep their feet firmly planted on the ground and are extremely practical and logical. A partner who keeps their head in the clouds would drive them to insanity."
A Capricorn's true soulmate is someone loyal, focused on long-term goals, and is willing to work with Capricorn to make it all happen. Capricorns are slow-moving earth signs and aren't quick to commit. But if they find a partner they can build a legacy with, they'll be in it for life.
"The Capricorn is a classic workaholic and may sometimes choose their work over their relationship, nut if their partner is just as focused, the ambition will be the biggest turn on for the sensual Capricorn," Quinn and Bowles say.