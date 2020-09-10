When you're destined for greatness and put your all into making your dreams come true, you need a partner as ambitious as you. Anyone who's lazy or lacks direction in life is simply a bad match, but knowing the three incompatible zodiac signs for Capricorn can help make finding the right partner a little easier. After all, Capricorns truly believe that you're only as good as the company you keep. Although you're known for your goals, you'd love to have a partner to come home to. Since you're so busy trying to build your empire, you don't waste your time entertaining those who don't have long-term potential.

"Capricorn is The Big Boss," Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles, astrologers and hosts of The Woke Mystix podcast, tell Bustle. "They work hard and play harder and look for the same in their partner. Capricorns keep their feet firmly planted on the ground and are extremely practical and logical. A partner who keeps their head in the clouds would drive them to insanity."

A Capricorn's true soulmate is someone loyal, focused on long-term goals, and is willing to work with Capricorn to make it all happen. Capricorns are slow-moving earth signs and aren't quick to commit. But if they find a partner they can build a legacy with, they'll be in it for life.

"The Capricorn is a classic workaholic and may sometimes choose their work over their relationship, nut if their partner is just as focused, the ambition will be the biggest turn on for the sensual Capricorn," Quinn and Bowles say.

When you're a Capricorn, not everyone can appreciate the way you live your life isn't easy. Here are the three least compatible zodiac signs for Capricorn, according to Quinn and Bowles.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Both Capricorn and Aries are hard-working, ambitious, determined, and strive to be the very best in all they do. Although they have the makings of a power couple, their private life would be filled with tension. According to Quinn and Bowles, Aries likes to be front and center, which will conflict with Capricorn's need to prioritize work. "The Aries 'me' oriented thinking won’t work for Capricorn in the long run," they say. Since Aries is a fire sign, they're all about spontaneity and living in the moment. As an earth sign, Capricorn likes to take their time. This goat will find Aries too reckless, while the ram will find Capricorn a little too boring.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) On the bright side, Libra is all about balance and can help remind Capricorn that work can't be the only thing that matters in life. However, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which is an energy of responsibility, structure, and focus. Meanwhile, Libra is ruled by love-fueled Venus. Libras are outgoing, romantic, flirty, and sometimes downright indecisive, and Capricorn won’t be love struck by them for too long. "Libra’s airy approach to life can frustrate Capricorn, who needs tangible steps and planning to feel accomplished," Quinn and Bowles say. "This match does not strike well in paradise."