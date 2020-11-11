3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Libra's Heart

When your zodiac sign rules over the House of Partnerships, you were practically made for being in a relationship. As a Libra, you take commitment very seriously, and you want nothing more than to make your partner happy. You’re a kind, sensitive, and supportive partner and deserve someone who can give you the relationship you’ve always wanted. With the help of astrology, finding that person can be a little easier once you’re aware of the zodiac signs that you may want to avoid dating. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs most likely to break Libra's heart.

"Being ruled by Venus, Libra is the quintessential romantic sign," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "This is a sign that loves to be loved, be in love, and love others. They tend to be very vocal to their partner about how much they appreciate them."

Despite being an Air sign, Libra is extremely affectionate. Monahan says they're the most tactile among the Air signs. They also tend to jump from one committed relationship to the next, always searching for that elusive soulmate. At their core, they're true romantics.

Scales represent Libras, so they're big on harmony. They need balance in their relationship, and each partner should be giving and taking an equal amount. Unfortunately, not all zodiac signs work well with Libra. In fact, Libra will have a tough time finding balance in a relationship with the following three signs.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries and Libra are opposites in the zodiac, so there's always a magnetic attraction between them. But as expected, Aries and Libra stand for very different things, making a relationship challenging. For example, Aries rules the "self," while Libra rules the "other." The more independent Aries can bring out the needier side of Libra, who doesn't like being alone. "While Aries can be charmed by Libra for a while, one thing Aries can't stand is neediness," Monahan says. "Aries isn't good at compromise, so they may break up with Libra over this." Since Aries is known for being very blunt, they may say something that cuts Libra deep.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) In the beginning, Libra and Virgo will get along pretty well. Libras will enjoy having someone who likes catering to them, while Virgo will be happy that their partner is happy. However, Libras are notoriously indecisive and tend to change their minds a lot. This can be very off-putting for a stable earth sign like Virgo, who likes having their days planned out to the second. "When Virgo decides they don't want to deal with this flighty energy anymore, Libra will be quite shocked as they'll have grown used to Virgo being there for them," Monahan says. "Virgo can be so devoted to the relationship, but once they reach their limit, there's no talking to them." Libra will take this loss very hard.