Libras are known for their grace, charm, sense of justice, and inability to make decisions and stick to them. Although you're notorious for being indecisive, you tend to rush into relationships real quick. But knowing which three zodiac signs are least compatible with Libra can help you make better decisions for your love life. Your sign is all about partnerships, and you tend to be the best version of yourself when coupled up. Unfortunately, your habit of jumping from one serious relationship to the next means that you're more prone to getting your heart broken. "Venus rules Libra, the so-called 'planet of love,' so they usually have a solid understanding of what a relationship needs and is more than willing to do the work," astrologer Wayne Gonzalez, tells Bustle. The biggest issue is that they often up in relationships with people who take advantage of their compassion and ability to relate to others. Since Libras value peace, harmony, and balance, they can lose their sense of self in a relationship when all they want to do is keep their partner happy.

The reality is, some relationships just aren't meant to work out, no matter how hard you try. Dating a sign that yours doesn't get along with may prove more frustrating than anything else. So, here are the three most incompatible zodiac signs for Libra, according to Gonzalez.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is a very security-oriented sign who needs constant reassurance from their partner to feel like their relationship is in good shape. Because of their nature, Cancers are prone to sensing emotional threats that aren’t really there. It doesn’t exactly help things when your partner is attractive and naturally flirtatious. “Both Cancer and Libra can be very sensitive, but while Libra is sensitive to potential threats to a loved one or a relationship, Cancer is a little more self-defensive,” Gonzalez says. “A little of that can be a good thing, but often this crab can come across as emotionally selfish to Libra. This can ultimately end up draining a Libra's emotional batteries.”

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Air and earth sign pairings don’t always make the best match, and that’s the case here with Libra and Capricorn. On the plus side, they both have a well-developed appreciation for the finer things in life. However, Libra can sometimes feel that Capricorn treats things, people, and feelings like part of a financial transaction. “Libra doesn’t usually view relationships that way,” Gonzalez says. “ Libra wants to make sure everything runs smoothly by everyone sharing their resources, while Capricorn wants everything to run smoothly by making sure everyone pays their debts on time.” Plus, Capricorn tends to prioritize career and their ambitions over anything else. For someone who values balance in their life, this can be hard for Libra to understand.