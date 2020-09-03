Libras are known for their grace, charm, sense of justice, and inability to make decisions and stick to them. Although you're notorious for being indecisive, you tend to rush into relationships real quick. But knowing which three zodiac signs are least compatible with Libra can help you make better decisions for your love life. Your sign is all about partnerships, and you tend to be the best version of yourself when coupled up. Unfortunately, your habit of jumping from one serious relationship to the next means that you're more prone to getting your heart broken. "Venus rules Libra, the so-called 'planet of love,' so they usually have a solid understanding of what a relationship needs and is more than willing to do the work," astrologer Wayne Gonzalez, tells Bustle. The biggest issue is that they often up in relationships with people who take advantage of their compassion and ability to relate to others. Since Libras value peace, harmony, and balance, they can lose their sense of self in a relationship when all they want to do is keep their partner happy.