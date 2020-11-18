When you’re a sensitive and sweet hopeless romantic like Pisces, you’ve likely experienced your share of heartbreak. You’re no stranger to falling in love at first sight, and you feel no shame in making your partner you entire world. That’s just how you love. Because of this, it could be beneficial for you to learn which zodiac signs are most likely to break Pisces' heart. Not everyone loves as deeply as you do. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs in particular that you may want to watch out for.

"The fish in love is romantic, dreamy, and in love with love," Haley Comet, lead astrologer of the NUiT Astrology, Match & Date App tells Bustle. "Once you've captured the Piscean heart, they will transport you to a different planet. This imaginative sign is always looking for life to feel more dreamy, and dating them will truly feel like magic. They're kind-hearted, empathetic, and intuitive folks who will be tapped into your emotions and sensitive to your every slight mood change."

As one of the most sensitive signs in the zodiac, Comet says it's not difficult for Pisces to feel hurt by their partner. "Other Water signs symbols (i.e. Scorpio the scorpion and Cancer the crab) have shells to protect them, but Pisces the fish has no armor to guard their vulnerable hearts," she says. So if you're a Pisces who's tired of getting heartbroken, be careful about giving your heart away to the following three zodiac signs. According to Comet, they might just break it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Libra and Pisces may seem like a good match due to the fact that they're both relationship-oriented signs. Both Libra and Pisces love pleasure and sensuality, and tend to be the best versions of themselves when they're in a relationship. However, Pisces is an emotional and sensitive Water sign, while Libra is a practical and logical Air sign. According to Comet, Libra may try to intellectualize Pisces' fluctuating emotions, which may cause Pisces to feel like their partner doesn't truly get them. Problems may also arise when Pisces perceives Libra's natural charm as flirting. As a sign who tends to make their partner they're whole world, Pisces will feel hurt every time they see Libra chatting up someone else.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Sagittarius and Pisces share a traditional ruler in Jupiter, so they'll naturally bond over their love of spirituality, philosophy, and their free-spirited approach to life. At first, Sagittarius will enjoy Pisces' optimism and ability to see the bigger picture. However, "Sagittarius has a steadfast commitment to finding The Truth, whereas Pisces is dedicated to avoiding it at all costs," Comet says. Sagittarius will eventually get turned off by Pisces' unwillingness to accept harsh truths. Their bluntness may end up hurting the "delicate Pisces soul," since Sagittarius isn't one to tiptoe around issues.