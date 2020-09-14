As a Pisces, you strongly believe that your soulmate is out there, waiting for you to come and find them. And astrology can even help point you in the right direction. If you meet someone you feel a strong connection to and just happen to be one of the incompatible zodiac signs for Pisces, you'll still do anything to make it work. When you're known a hopeless romantic, you don't really care which zodiac signs are least compatible with your sign. That's just who you are. But being aware of the types of people you'll have challenging relationships with before you commit to someone could save you a lot of hurt in the long-run.
"Pisces finds a way to fit into any relationship like the fluid element of water it represents," astrologer Lupe Terrones, tells Bustle. "They have compassion for every type of person, so it’s unlikely for them to write off a potential soulmate due to an isolated event. Their turn-offs are definitely not clearcut, and they'll also endure a lot. However, they will draw a line if someone is judgmental of others, especially those close to them."
If you're born between Feb. 19 and Mar. 20, you tend to give your heart freely and hold nothing back when it comes to love. But because of this, you're more prone to getting your heart broken over and over again. With that said, here are the three least compatible zodiac signs for Pisces, according to Terrones.