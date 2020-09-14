As a Pisces, you strongly believe that your soulmate is out there, waiting for you to come and find them. And astrology can even help point you in the right direction. If you meet someone you feel a strong connection to and just happen to be one of the incompatible zodiac signs for Pisces, you'll still do anything to make it work. When you're known a hopeless romantic, you don't really care which zodiac signs are least compatible with your sign. That's just who you are. But being aware of the types of people you'll have challenging relationships with before you commit to someone could save you a lot of hurt in the long-run.

"Pisces finds a way to fit into any relationship like the fluid element of water it represents," astrologer Lupe Terrones, tells Bustle. "They have compassion for every type of person, so it’s unlikely for them to write off a potential soulmate due to an isolated event. Their turn-offs are definitely not clearcut, and they'll also endure a lot. However, they will draw a line if someone is judgmental of others, especially those close to them."

If you're born between Feb. 19 and Mar. 20, you tend to give your heart freely and hold nothing back when it comes to love. But because of this, you're more prone to getting your heart broken over and over again. With that said, here are the three least compatible zodiac signs for Pisces, according to Terrones.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Pisces is soft and receptive, while Aries is a fierce warrior. As the first sign in the zodiac, Aries tend to have a "me-first" attitude. For a romantic like Pisces, it's super easy for them to get taken advantage of in a relationship. "Pisces might fall into the habit of letting Aries make all the decisions in this relationship, which can eventually lead to Aries forcing too much upon the fish," Terrones says. Like what typically happens in Water-Fire couples, Pisces will put out Aries's fire, while Aries can make Pisces feel like they aren't loved enough. According to Terrones, this coupling will dissolve as quickly as it began, and neither will be the wiser.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) This zodiac couple is incompatible not because of their differences, but the nature of their relationship. They're very similar. "Both signs require a partner who creates a container for them where they can discover who they are," she says. "Since they can’t provide this for each other, there is a lot of room for misunderstanding." Pisces and Libra are people pleasers and tend to be followers more than leaders. Without someone stepping up and taking the lead, there will be a lot of confusion, frustration, and stagnation in the relationship. They both struggle with maintaining their boundaries, which can lead to one or both partners losing their sense of self.