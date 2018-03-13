Here's How You’re Most Likely To Get Your Heart Broken, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Getting your heart broken can be one of the most painful experiences you can have in your life. But if you're into astrology, being familiar with your zodiac sign can be pretty helpful. For instance, when you know the ways you're likely to get your heart broken based on your zodiac sign, you can use that info to help guide you in your relationships moving forward.

As you probably know, each zodiac sign has a particular set of traits that make them unique. So just as some signs are more likely to have multiple soulmates or cheat on their partners, astrologers say a select few are more likely to get their hearts broken than everyone else. As astrologer Suzie Kerr Wright, tells Bustle, Scorpio, Pisces, Cancer, and Libra are most prone to the "real, ugly-cry" type of heartbreak.

"Scorpios get their hearts broken a lot because they expect such an intense connection and many partners may end up breaking their hearts by just ghosting them," Wright says. As for the other signs, Pisces want the idealistic fairytale-type of romance, Cancers tend to attract immature partners, and Libras tend to go all-in from the very beginning while their partners are still "seeing where it goes."

That being said, it's always important to remember that not everyone will identify completely with their sign. Although different zodiac signs have different attributes, not all characteristics or outcomes may pertain to you. Instead, the zodiac should be used as a guide to help with self-reflection, and offer further insights into the qualities you do identify with.

While these four signs are most prone to certain types of heartbreak, no one is immune to it. So here are the ways you're most likely to get your heart broken, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Being With Someone Who Wastes Their Time Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is definitely not known for being the most patient zodiac sign and that can be seen in the way they go about relationships. "Aries dive in head first when they meet someone that impresses them," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "But if you hit the bottom too quickly, you will likely get your heart broken." Besides that, as an Aries, the most "precious currency" you hold is time. "If someone tells you to 'just wait for it,' and it never happens, forget it," astrologer Judi Vitale, tells Bustle. "You’re shattered." You need a partner who truly values you and won't waste your time. Although Aries do experience their fair share of heartbreak, the good news is, they're a sign who's more proactive when it comes to ending a relationship. If they run out of patience waiting for their partner to be all in, they're out. "They may find that once the new wears off, they're just not as excited about that individual anymore," Wright says. "After a while, they move on."

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Holding On To Past Hurts And Mistakes Their Partner Makes Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is known for being very protective and kind of possessive. "For [Taurus], not being able to protect what is dear to you is utter disaster," Vitale says. "While you mourn the passing of relationships, you get even more deeply wounded when someone steals from you." But that's not all. Moving on from anything hurtful a Taurus' partner may do can also be pretty difficult for them. "The bulls of the zodiac have a long memory," Mckean says. "Sometimes Taurus has a tendency to hold on to past hurts from a partner for too long, even after the dust has settled." Although another Taurus might understand this, Mckean says it might turn off any other sign. "Don't break your own heart by stubbornly holding on to a past mistake," she says.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Being With A Partner Who Doesn't "Get" How They Are In Relationships Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis have real, deep feelings but they may never know it, Wright says. Sometimes a Gemini will talk a lot about what they'll do for you, but they might not ever get to it. "They have a really difficult time expressing deep love, so unless they're involved with someone who they've connected with on an intellectual level, they may wake up one day and find their partner has blocked their texts and moved on," she says. That's why Mckean says the best advice for them is to be vulnerable. "Even though Gemini is the sign of the twins, you have only one heart. Allowing yourself to be more vulnerable is the key to avoiding a broken heart."

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Being With A Partner Who Lacks Maturity Tina Gong/Bustle "Cancers tend to get their hearts broken by immature partners," Wright says. Cancers are very nurturing by nature and they love taking care of the people they love most. Immature partners will take a Cancer's care for granted. "They may find Cancer to be 'too much' sometimes and will resent being smothered," she says. That's when they're likely to cheat or leave. They can't help it — Cancer is known for being a very sensitive sign. Because of that, Vitale says, "disappointment is a frequent state of mind for you." When you give your all to someone, and expect reciprocation that never comes, that can be super heartbreaking for you. But don't allow those disappointments to turn you off from connecting with people. As Mckean says, "Being too self-protective will be the very thing that gives you a broken heart." If Cancer can honestly communicate their feelings, they might find a way to work it out.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Being With Someone Who Fails To Recognize How Amazing They Are Tina Gong/Bustle Leos love being the center of attention. And why not? They're awesome, they know it, and they make no secret of out it. But when they get all dressed up with their hair just right and their significant other doesn’t see anything special about them, Vitale says, "it can make [them] feel like [their] heart’s been trampled by a set of jack boots." They're fun-loving and just love being in love. It can sometimes seem like nothing can bring them down. "Ruled by the Sun, the only time your heart is truly broken is when no one recognizes how bright you shine," Mckean says. In that case, it's important for Leo to let their partner know how much being recognized means to them.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Feeling Like They Don't Matter Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo really enjoys doing things for other people, Vitale says. It's what they thrive on. "So, when a friend or family member says, 'No thanks, I’d rather do it myself,' it’s like they’re telling you that you don’t really matter," she says. For Virgo, that's pretty heartbreaking. When it comes to romantic relationships, Virgo is a perfectionist. They're someone who really knows what they want and won't settle for anything less. "When you find someone that checks all the boxes, you might think you found the perfect partner, but that isn't always synonymous with a perfect match," Mckean says. "Steadfast and dedicated, you get your heart broken by staying too long with someone who isn't really perfect for you." For Virgo, it's important to recognize that there isn't just one soulmate out there for them. If something's not working after they've tried their best, then it's OK to let go.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Expecting Too Much From Their Partner And Avoiding Conflict Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are ruled by Venus, so they know what love is all about. "Libra is a dual sign and always wants to be partnered and in love," Mckean says. "You can have a tendency to be with a person who isn't right for you, which can lead to a broken heart." Besides that, Libra expects full commitment. That means a lot of togetherness and a ton of communication from their partner. In reality, that can be a bit hard to live up to. Then again, Libra also tends to shy away from confrontation, so their partner might not know how they're truly feeling. "Libras get their hearts broken because they avoid any conflict," Wright says. "With all the communication, you may find you never get to the heart of any problem." It's important to communicate. Fighting in the right way can make a relationship stronger. If Libra doesn't let their partner know what's wrong, they might be the one left brokenhearted.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): When A Partner Lies Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios can be intense and they expect their partner to be completely loyal and honest with them. That's why Vitale says that the one way for someone to truly break their heart is by lying. Although they like being secretive themselves, Scorpio doesn't want a partner who keeps things from them. Giving in to the "darker side" of their sign by being too secretive, suspicious, or demanding will also have a way of breaking their heart. But according to Mckean, there is good news. Scorpios learn from past mistakes, "so your next partner will be what love is all about," she says.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Being With A Partner Who Isn't Adventurous Tina Gong/Bustle "Sag's get their hearts broken because they tend to be attracted to the unattainable," Wright says. Sagittarius loves adventures and they're always on the go. That can take a toll on a relationship if their partner isn't as down to move around as they are. "Being with you can be a roller coaster ride and not everyone is capable of staying on." But there is a plus side here. As Mckean says, Sagittarius is not only adventurous, but also optimistic. "You're always looking forward, so you will find a new love just beyond the horizon."

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Being With A Partner Who Doesn't Understand Their Practicality Tina Gong/Bustle When it comes to work relationships, being under-appreciated is the worst thing that can happen to Capricorn. "You always do what you believe is your best, especially at work, so having your finest suggestions ignored is a real heartbreaker," Vitale says. Capricorn is just a really grounded and practical sign, and work and finances is super important to them. So where does that leave relationships? "Your serious, practical, and determined qualities are great at getting past obstacles; however, when it comes to love, even a partner willing to accompany you towards your goals will feel the lack of romance and find pinker pastures elsewhere," Mckean says. "Capricorns are known for reverse aging, so perhaps waiting till you're older is going to help you avoid a broken heart."

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Being With Someone Who Doesn't Appreciate Their Uniqueness Tina Gong/Bustle "Your heart breaks when other people fail to understand why you wouldn’t be you without the freedom to dance passionately to that different drummer," Vitale says. Aquarius is an air sign that loves being different. So if they're with someone who can't appreciate that, it can be pretty heartbreaking for them. One of their best qualities is how go with the flow they are. "Your charm ... can keep someone in love with you hooked for a long time," Mckean says. The only downside is, Aquarius' focus is often not on the person they're involved with. "One too many forgotten dates is how you can break your own heart once you realize that your partner has slammed the door and locked it on the way out." So if they really want to be with someone, be with them. Have fun and do you, Aquarius, but don't forget your partner. When you're with them, always be mindful to stay present.