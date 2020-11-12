3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Scorpio's Heart

It’s an undeniable fact that nobody loves as hard as a Scorpio. You don’t fall for just anyone, but when you do, you’re as intense as it gets. You love knowing everything there is to know about your partner, from their favorite color to their first crush, to their deepest darkest secrets. You do everything you can to make your partner always feel safe and cared for, and you’re one of the most loyal signs in the zodiac. Unfortunately, not everyone can appreciate how you are in love. Knowing which zodiac signs are most likely to break Scorpio's heart will help you stay away from people who won't be worth the effort.

"Once Scorpio has decided that you're the one for them long-term, you'd better be able to handle their emotional depth without shaming or dismissing," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "The scorpion's whole focus will be on you and you alone. They'll always try to protect you from both legitimate threats and minor snafus that you can totally handle on your own. They're just trying to safeguard you since you're 'theirs.' Think Edward from Twilight."

Since Scorpios go all-in, they tend to get hurt when their partner doesn't do the same. Cheating and dishonesty are obviously huge no-no's. They'll also get upset if their partner doesn't open up to them emotionally. These are some of the major reasons why Semos says the following three zodiac signs should be avoided if you're a Scorpio.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) As two of the most passionate signs in the zodiac, Aries and Scorpio will make a great match in bed. Scorpio will feel like they’ve finally found a partner who loves exploring their sexuality as much as they do, and Aries will love how Scorpio’s sex drive matches theirs. However, Scorpio will soon find out that Aries may not be the long-term partner they’ve been searching for. According to Semos, Aries is very independent and isn't quick to commit, while Scorpio likes jumping all-in right away. “Even when partnered, Aries will do things when they like and won’t let their Scorpio partner track their whereabouts,” Semos says. “Additionally, although Aries wears their heart on their sleeve, it may not be the deep, introspective, soulful-type of words and feelings that Scorpio needs to feel truly seen and understood.”

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) It’s no secret that Scorpio has a bit of a jealous side. Since they love so intensely, they tend to get a bit possessive in relationships. Gemini, on the other hand, is known for being very friendly and flirtatious. It’s a trait that Semos says will “drive poor Scorpio crazy, and Scorpio won’t really trust them.” As an Air sign, Geminis aren’t really expressive when it comes to their feelings, which will eventually frustrate Scorpio. Fun-loving Gemini will find Scorpio way too serious and may decide to leave them behind for something less intense.