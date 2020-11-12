3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Scorpio's Heart

It’s an undeniable fact that nobody loves as hard as a Scorpio. You don’t fall for just anyone, but when you do, you’re as intense as it gets. You love knowing everything there is to know about your partner, from their favorite color to their first crush, to their deepest darkest secrets. You do everything you can to make your partner always feel safe and cared for, and you’re one of the most loyal signs in the zodiac. Unfortunately, not everyone can appreciate how you are in love. Knowing which zodiac signs are most likely to break Scorpio's heart will help you stay away from people who won't be worth the effort.
"Once Scorpio has decided that you're the one for them long-term, you'd better be able to handle their emotional depth without shaming or dismissing," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "The scorpion's whole focus will be on you and you alone. They'll always try to protect you from both legitimate threats and minor snafus that you can totally handle on your own. They're just trying to safeguard you since you're 'theirs.' Think Edward from Twilight."
Since Scorpios go all-in, they tend to get hurt when their partner doesn't do the same. Cheating and dishonesty are obviously huge no-no's. They'll also get upset if their partner doesn't open up to them emotionally. These are some of the major reasons why Semos says the following three zodiac signs should be avoided if you're a Scorpio.