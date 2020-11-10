3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Virgo's Heart

As one of the pickiest signs in the zodiac, Virgos don't give their heart to just anyone. When you strive for perfection in every aspect of your life, naturally, you’d want to find the best match for you. But as you may know, finding that person isn’t always easy. When your days are perfectly planned out weeks in advance, you don’t have a ton of time to waste on Tinder dates that don't go anywhere. Fortunately, the zodiac can help you figure out who you may want to be swiping left on. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs most likely to break Virgo's heart.

"Though Virgos are known for being quite cautious, once they're committed, they give everything to their beloved," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "As an Earth sign, they value stability and loyalty in relationships, and this goes a long way for them. They're more concerned with security in relationships than pomp and circumstance."

According to Monahan, Virgo is associated with the Sixth House in astrology, which is the House of Service. In relationships, Virgos tend to enjoy being of service to their partner. They're big problem solvers and always try their hardest to make their relationship the best it can be.

However, heartbreak usually comes in the form of a partner who's unwilling to work things out. "Because Virgo focuses so much on fixing any potential problems, it can really break their heart if their partner doesn’t make them aware of any problems and/or just blindsides them with a breakup," Monahan says. It's one of the reasons why the following three zodiac signs are most likely to break Virgo's heart.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries rules the First House in astrology, which is all about the self. Because of this, they tend to be a little more selfish in relationships than other signs. Virgo, on the other hand, is one of the most giving signs in the zodiac. According to Monahan, Virgo may be a little too accommodating for the fiery ram who needs more of a relationship challenge. "The heartbreak can occur after Virgo has given way too much and is now at breaking point," Monahan says. "Aries can fall out of love fast and can simply push Virgo away, leaving them wondering what they did wrong."

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leo is the type of partner who needs a lot of verbal praise, validation, and attention in a relationship. Unfortunately, Virgo tends to show love through acts of service more than words of affirmation. While Leo can appreciate what Virgo does for them, they will eventually look elsewhere if they don't receive the type of attention they crave. According to Monahan, sun-ruled Leos also tend to put their needs above anybody else's while Virgo will put their partner's needs before their own. "This can lead to quite a toxic ending unless there are solid boundaries in place," she says.