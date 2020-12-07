3 Zodiac Signs Capricorn Is Most Likely To Marry

Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Capricorn is the one that’s most likely to marry later on in life. It’s not that you don’t like the idea of marriage. In fact, you’d love to have someone to come home to after a long day at work. You’re just very practical and take everything you do seriously. Naturally, marriage isn’t something you’re going to rush into. For one, your career and finances need to be in a good place. And two, you’ll only commit to someone you can actually see yourself growing old with. Fortunately, the zodiac can help you with the latter. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs Capricorn is most likely to marry.

"Marriage is a lifelong venture for Capricorn, and all of this sign’s ventures must be a success," India Leigh, intuitive reader and astrologer, tells Bustle. "Once Capricorn says, 'I do,' that’s it. Romance for them is more of a detailed examination than a carefree rollercoaster ride. That’s not to say this sign isn't looking for fun, but a good time is just one of many specifications on the list of qualities that will influence them to couple up. When choosing a partner, they bring their A-game of discernment."

Capricorn will take their time to find a partner of high quality. According to Leigh, the goat wants someone who shares their high standards, is loyal, ambitious, and has characteristics that will balance out the relationship like optimism and easygoing nature. It's why Leigh says the following three zodiac signs make good matches for Capricorn in marriage.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Luxury trips, exquisite dinners, and amazing sex are what Taurus and Capricorn are all about. Although earth sign pairings typically need to work a little harder at keeping their relationship exciting, these two will have no problem making that happen. According to Leigh, this relationship works for Capricorn because Taurus will provide them with the stability they need. They also make up a solid, down-to-earth couple with a great appreciation for the “sensory pleasures” in life. “Taurus will create a beautiful, comfortable home filled with the finer things Capricorn loves, while Capricorn has no problem bringing in the money needed to fuel the couple’s champagne tastes,” Leigh says.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Capricorn will see a lot of potential in Virgo when they first meet. Just like Cap, Virgo is highly ambitious, hard-working, and goal-oriented. They would also love nothing more than to be with someone who elevates their status in some way. “These two will never stop motivating each other to achieve, and with their high standards and tireless work ethic, winning is the name of the game,” Leigh says. “They speak each other’s language perfectly and will always find ambitious new mountains to climb together.” Capricorn has high expectations for not only themselves but for others. While that may seem too rigid or demanding for some, Virgo will have no problem with it at all. As long as these two tackle problems as they come and focus on reaching their goals, they can make a successful power couple that lasts.