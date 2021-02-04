This Valentine's Day may be more low-key than previous years due to everything that's going on in the world and in the cosmos. After all, Mercury retrograde, which began on Jan. 30 and ends on Feb. 20, never fails to throw a wrench in our plans. But for some, Feb. 14 may end up being a special day to remember. According to astrologers, there are four zodiac signs who will have the luckiest Valentine's Day 2021.

"This Valentine's Day is astrologically a bit wild," Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. "Venus, the planet that rules love, is in Aquarius along with Saturn and Jupiter, while Mercury, the planet that rules communication is in retrograde. Venus in Aquarius will have everyone craving a bit of freedom, and we'll be wanting to break away from the norm."

With all of this big Aquarius energy in their air, it's a great time to bond with your partner or romantic interest through intellectual conversations and shared ideas. Venus will be also squaring passionate Mars on Valentine's Day, so sparks could fly in several ways. Of course, we can't forget that Mercury is in retrograde. So there's also the possibility for misunderstandings and confusion.

But don't fear, Robyn says. "These transits do not portend disaster, rather they suggest a unique approach to the day of love." For instance, this Valentine's Day is especially great for singles wanting to celebrate themselves. According to Robyn, the energy surrounding Feb. 14 is perfect for treating yourself and practicing self-love.

If you're in a relationship, you want to try for something more low-key and easy to plan. "The key is to focus on how love can be easy and more about being present with each other and less about over-the-top celebrations," Robyn says.

Whether you're single or in a relationship, there are a few zodiac signs who'll be astrologically blessed this year. So here are the zodiac signs who will have the luckiest Valentine's Day 2021.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) All the intense Aquarian energy happening right now falls in the zone of Leo's chart that rules committed partnerships. As certified astrologer Kyla Derkach tells Bustle, "Some lucky Leos could be making it official this Valentine's Day, taking their relationships to the next level." If you're already in a relationship, you could renew your vows or find another way to deepen your bond.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Valentine's Day is going to be great for the glamorous Libra as the house that rules romance, fun, creativity, and self-expression will be amplified. According to Derkach, someone steamy could catch your eye or a date could be way better than you expected. "If you're coupled up, prioritizing date night is a must," Derkach says. "Have some good old fashioned fun!"

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) More intimacy and less confusion is in store for you and your partner this Valentine's Day, Scorpio. Since Mercury is retrograde at a right angle to your sign, it's a good time to clearly express something that you've been hold in. "If you've been too circumspect to tell someone how you feel, those words might come spilling out in those lovely moments of passion," Robyn says. Your partner will be very receptive to what you have to say.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Sex and romance aren't always at the top of an Aquarius' priority list. However with Venus, the planet of love in their domain, Aquarius signs will be feeling extra frisky this Valentine's Day. The energy is perfect if you want to go out and attract a partner, or do something with your significant other. "They are high visibility and could be turning some heads," Derkach says. "If they are single. they won't have to try hard to find a date. Coupled up Aquarius should treat themselves to something extra sensuous and delightful."

Sources

Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant

Kyla Derkach, certified astrologer