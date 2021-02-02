As an astrologer, sometimes I suspect that Mercury must plan its retrograde periods to happen at the least convenient times — and the fact that Mercury retrograde winter 2021 is fully overtaking Valentine's Day this year only adds more weight to my theory. From Jan. 30 through Feb. 20, Mercury's backspin will be mixing up our lives when it comes to making plans and interacting with others. With Feb. 14 falling right in the middle of its storm, you'll definitely want to be aware of how Mercury retrograde will affect Valentine's Day 2021 for your zodiac sign.

Mercury in astrology rules over all matters of communication and thinking. So when it comes to retrogrades — which happens about three times per year for approximately three weeks at a time — it tends to send a tornado ripping through these aspects of our lives, causing all sorts of mix-ups. This could majorly impact our Valentine's Day vibe, as we're more likely to mess up the details of a plan, miscommunicate something to our partner, or feel confused about how to move forward in a relationship.

However, annoying as it may be, Mercury retrograde Valentine's Day 2021 doesn't doom you into relationship ruin or dating disasters — especially if you know what to look out for. Here's your Mercury retrograde Valentine's Day 2021 horoscope so you're fully prepared for any drama.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friendship drama could be a buzzkill when it comes to your Valentine's Day vibe, Aries, so be wary of any gossip floating through your social circle now. If your current crush is a friend (or a friend with benefits), be extra diligent about expressing yourself with clarity. It'll be easy for someone to pick up on mixed signals or get the wrong idea about where things are headed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Professional stress and mix-ups at work are bogging down your brain as we speak, Taurus — but don't let that rain on your Valentine's Day parade. Relaxing with your partner or making low-key plans with a crush could be the perfect way to distract yourself from the retrograde drama in your career. Give yourself the night off to fully focus on romance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

All you want to do is book a romantic out-of-town getaway this Valentine's Day, Gemini — but between the pandemic and Mercury retrograde's travel snags, that's probably not the best idea. Instead, scratch your itch for adventure by doing something fresh with your partner. Trying out a new recipe at home or going on a socially distant picnic could help to spice things up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're deep in your emotions this Valentine's Day, Cancer. Mercury retrograde has you reevaluating your boundaries when it comes to intimate relationships. Don't be surprised if some old wounds resurface that put a damper on your sense of romance. Instead, use this as a chance to talk things through and get more real with your partner.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This retrograde is all about relationships for you, Leo. So by the time Valentine's Day rolls around, you'll likely already feel the shifts in your love life — miscommunications with your partner, or missed connections if you're single. That said, try to keep your romantic plans lighthearted this year. Taking the pressure off can help you sort the issues out more easily.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The best plan for you this Valentine's Day is no plan at all, Virgo. With Mercury turning your schedule upside down and making it hard to get anywhere on time, you'll probably have an easier time enjoying yourself if you keep things open with your partner. Make a loose plan and keep your schedule flexible. That way if one of you shows up late, it's nothing to stress over.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Did you know that retrogrades have a tendency to bring ex-lovers back to haunt us? Well, Libra, look out for a wistful text or a late-night DM from a ghost of your dating life past. If you're feeling the Valentine's Day romance and are interested in reigniting the flame, do so with caution — as any flings that start during Mercury retrograde are unlikely to last long afterward.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This retrograde is taking you on an emotional journey, Scorpio, so don't push yourself to make any flashy Valentine's Day plans. Ordering take-out and cuddling up for a classic Netflix n' chill session with your partner feels just as romantic as a hot date out on the town right now — so let yourself enjoy some intimate and cozy downtime. Your heart just wants to nurtured.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's hard to communicate with any clarity during Mercury retrograde periods, so it's no surprise that you're feeling a little lost for words in love, Sag. Romantic tensions could arise around Valentine's Day due to misinterpreted texts or misunderstood conversations. Be extra upfront when communicating with your partner to ensure your feelings don't get lost in translation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This retrograde is hitting you where it hurts, Cap: your wallet. Financial stresses might hold you back from letting loose this Valentine's Day, but that doesn't mean you can't drum up some romance on a budget. Offering a sensual massage to your partner or making a crafty Valentine for your crush will send a swoon-worthy message without messing up your savings plan.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With the retrograde in your sign, Aquarius, it might feel tough to get in touch with your true desires — which could lead to confusion in both your heart and your schedule. You're feeling noncommittal in every way possible, so keep your Valentine's Day plans loose and flexible. If you need time to process your feelings when it comes to romance, be clear about that, too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This Valentine's Day calls for self-care central, Pisces. The retrograde has been exhausting, as you've been doing a lot of deep introspective work as you've navigated its seas. So when it comes to making plans with your partner, you want to get lost in a full-blown fantasy. Spend the day in bed, talking about your hopes and dreams and maxing out on romance.