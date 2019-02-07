These 5 Zodiac Signs Are More Likely To Be In Long-Term Relationships

When it comes to your love life, astrology can reveal a lot. For instance, it can tell you if the person you're with is a good match or what you need in a partner to make you happy. Best of all, your zodiac sign can reveal if you're the type who's likely to get into a long-term relationship.
"Some zodiac signs carry more independent characteristics, and others are more prone to compromise and collaborations," Spirit Daughter’s Jill Wintersteen, tells Bustle. "Likewise, certain signs rely on solitude and quiet contemplation to center their energy, while others prefer the company of another to bring them home."
For instance, signs who tend to value their independence are Aries, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. According to Wintersteen, Aries are all about the journey of the self, while Sagittarians are all about finding adventure. “They need freedom, in every area of their life, to pursue their heart’s desires,” says Wintersteen. “If they find someone who can keep up with their wanderlust, then they might commit, otherwise they’re more likely to resist settling down."
Finally, Aquarians like to beat to their own drum. According to Wintersteen, they're the most free-spirited sign among the entire zodiac. They're also more likely to get into unconventional relationships than more traditional ones.
Aries, Sagittarians, and Aquarians are all about doing their own thing. But according to astrology, the following five signs tend to be more relationship-minded.