The Biggest Obstacle You’re Likely To Face In Your Love Life, Based On Your Zodiac sign

When it comes to love and relationships, it's never going to be perfect. No matter what your relationship status, love life obstacles are inevitable. But with a little help from astrology, you can find out what the biggest challenge in your love life will be so you can have the type of relationship you actually want.

"It’s easy generalize and draw neat little boxes to fit each Sun sign (your birthday) in an attempt to define how they each act in love," astrologer Nina Palmer, tells Bustle. "But the reality is that all the planets in our chart are in a sign and each planet can play a role in our love life depending on characteristics of the sign and the energy flowing between them."

In other words, astrology is more than just being a Scorpio, a Taurus or a Pisces. There are so many other aspects of yourself that can create obstacles in your love life.

For instance, Venus is commonly considered the most significant planet associated with love. According to Palmer, it represents how we attract love and beauty in our lives. If you ever get your birth chart read, an astrologer will take a look at your Venus sign and give you some information on things like what you really need in a partner to be fulfilled in your relationship. You can easily find your Venus sign online using a natal chart calculator, if that's something you're interested in.

While it's important to understand that there's more than just your Sun sign, it doesn't mean you still can't gain some useful insight from it. So here are the biggest obstacles you're likely to face in your love life, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your "Me First" Attitude Tina Gong/Bustle As an Aries, you might be the type to call last minute and cancel dates because your friends invited you to this cool new thing and you don't want to miss out. "They're headstrong, pioneering and want to go their own way," Palmer says. This works if you have a partner who's cool with your independence. If not, it may cause some frustration on both parties. Since you might have a very "me first" sort of mindset, you have a very competitive nature. "When you are blazing full speed ahead, you can't always expect your partner to keep up," Danielle Brockmann, astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. But remember, your partner is not your competition. They're your teammate, so treat them as such.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You Like Staying In Your Comfort Zone Tina Gong/Bustle You're known for getting too comfortable in your relationships. "Taurus will always want to do the same old thing on every date," Vedic astrologer Griffin Damron says. "Once they find something that works, they always stick to it." There's nothing wrong with reaching a place of comfort. But relationships continuously need to grow if you want it to last. Learning how to spice things up and moving out of that zone can help your relationships thrive.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Jealousy Tina Gong/Bustle When it comes to love, finding the right partner is super important for you. You need someone who can both intellectually stimulate you and be OK with your flirtatious nature. "This can cause their partner a great deal of jealousy as the Gemini [might mingle] with any and all people they can find," Damron says. "The old phrase curiosity killed the cat rings true here for the ever-interested Gemini." It's important for you to make sure your partner understands that flirting means nothing to you.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your Deep Emotions Tina Gong/Bustle You're a Water sign, so you can be very in-tune with your emotions. Unfortunately, Damron says taking everything so personally can turn the smallest issues into the biggest emotional ordeals. "Cancers need to learn how be serious and practical, and not let everything get under their skin so much," Damron says. "Sometimes your partner genuinely did miss your text," and there's no need to get upset too quickly.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Your Ego Tina Gong/Bustle "If you were born under the Leo Sun, your biggest obstacle in love is your ego," Brockman says. You love having attention and being the very best. But when you're in a relationship, it's not always going to be about you. Your partner won't always be there to shower you with compliments, she says. If you can be OK with that and even throw some compliments their way every now and then, your relationships should be fine.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Your Need For Perfection Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos are known for being major perfectionists. "A Virgo’s biggest problem in love is their fault-finding attitude," Damron says. "If you don’t meet their standards, they will definitely tell you." You're not trying to be rude or critical on purpose — you genuinely believe you're trying to help and make things better. But for you to be successful in love, Damron says you need to learn how to find beauty in the big picture and not be so caught up in the little things. "Rather than finding beauty in your partner's diamond watch, just enjoy the night sky and holding hands as you walk thought the city," he says.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Your Need For Total Balance Tina Gong/Bustle If you were born under Libra, Brockman says, you might have the desire to not rock the boat. "Your biggest obstacle in love are those little white lies you stuff deep down to avoid conflict," she says. You might be the type of person to wait for things to smooth themselves out. You may overlook red flags in hopes that someone will change. When things don't, you have the tendency to ghost. After all, you don't like conflict. So your big lesson here is to be OK with speaking up. If you want something to change, you need to say something. Being open and honest with your feelings allows you to grow as an individual.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Your Trust Issues Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are known for being intense. "They feed off of dramatic situations and sometimes will cause drama just for the fun of it," Damron says. If you want to have a good relationship, your biggest obstacle to overcome is the need to be in control. Trust that your partner is being genuine with you. "Scorpios need to learn to relax and find a bit more emotional stability in their relationships, rather than twisting everything," he says.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You're Always Looking For Something Different Tina Gong/Bustle As a Sagittarius, you crave adventure. Because of that your biggest obstacle in love may be your desire for something different. According to Brockman, you enjoy people who come from foreign lands, speak different languages, or hold different spiritual beliefs. "Your desire for knowledge often gets the best of you, and you often move on quickly to someone different in every way," she says. You need to understand that people are "a way of discovery, not your mode of discovery." If you find someone you really like, give it a chance to settle in before you decide to take off. The longer you stay with someone, the more you get to discover new and cool things about them.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You Don't Like Sharing Your Feelings Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns might be "classically cold in love," Damron says. You don't like to show your emotions very much. You're an Earth sign, so you tend to be very grounded and practical. Those are not bad traits at all. But your partner needs to see how you feel if you want them to stick around. "Learn to lighten up a bit and get in touch with your feelings," he says. It's OK to share your feelings every once in a while. Your partner will happily welcome it.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You Have A Somewhat Unconventional Approach To Love Tina Gong/Bustle To be fair, love is different for everyone. But sometimes you can be a little "too eccentric" in your expressions of love. "You're not one to follow the society’s traditions," Damron says, and you like to surprise your potential partner. This can bother people who like their relationships a little more conventional. "Know that the Aquarius does care, they just won’t be caught dead expressing their affection like a 'normal' person," he says. "Aquarius needs to learn that everyone isn’t as eccentric as they are and to tone their out-of-the-box behavior down a bit to make their partners feel loved."