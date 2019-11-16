3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Up With Their Partners This Holiday Season

As joyful as the holiday season can be, it can also put a lot of strain on your relationship. If you've been having problems for a while, the holiday season can turn even the smallest disagreements into something much worse. While some people will choose to wait until after the holidays are over to consider ending a relationship, astrologers say there are zodiac signs that won't hesitate to break up with their partner during the holiday season.

"If you're going strictly on sun signs versus the Moon or Venus, which governs relationship bonding styles, I would say that fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are most likely to initiate a breakup before the holidays are over," professional astrologer Toni Galardi, Ph.D., tells Bustle.

According to Galardi, fire signs tend to be more impulsive and live in the moment. If a relationship really isn't working, they're not going to waste their time. Air signs, like Aquarius and Gemini, would also break up with a partner during the holiday season as they tend to be more detached in their bonding styles. Since they tend to be more logical, it wouldn't make that much sense to them to wait until after the holidays are over to end a relationship when it's not working out right now.

With that said, this holiday season is going to be particularly interesting. According to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, there will be an "influx of energy" in the air with Saturn and Jupiter moving into Aquarius. "Romantically, things may be quite chilly," she says. "Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, stands for luck and expansion, so generally it’s a breath of fresh air when it changes signs. However, this year Jupiter shares the sign of Aquarius with heavyweight Saturn (which won’t happen again for 20 years!). Jupiter’s good vibes will be somewhat restrained."

Here are the zodiac signs that won't hesitate to end a relationship during the holiday season, according to astrologers.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) This holiday season, Saturn will start to change signs and form a square with Taurus. "Whenever two planets are 90 degrees apart in the zodiac they are said to be 'squaring' each other, which are generally not good," Monahan says. "Like passengers flying coach on a packed red eye flight to LAX, squared planets get stressed and irritated with each other. There's no easy win that's available to either of them." Due to this aspect, relationships may start to stress the usually calm bull out. According to Monahan, it can bring up a "battle of wills" and will be a testy time for Taurus overall. If it gets to be too much, Taurus or their partner may decide to end the relationship.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) This holiday season, Saturn will be moving into opposition with Leo, which will be a "downer" of a transit for the fun-loving Fire sign. According to Monahan, Leo stands for romance, fun and creativity, while Saturn stands for time, work, effort and persistence. "This is a sobering transit and Leo may start to feel restricted or oppressed in their relationships," she says. Leos may feel like the fun in their relationship is gone, and might decide to leave for something that feels less heavy.