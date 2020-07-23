3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Bring Porn Into The Bedroom

Watching porn may be something you typically do when you're alone and horny, or trying to mix things up with a partner. Regardless of whether you’re single or in a relationship, porn doesn't have to be a solo act. In fact, bringing porn into the bedroom can boost your sex life in some pretty great ways, and no one knows that better than Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius.

If you've never watched porn with a partner, it's definitely worth a try. As Carolina Pataky, sex therapist and co-founder of the Love Discovery Institute, tells Bustle, "Porn can be a fun way to set the mood and open the lines of communication on new and different fantasies, kinks and styles of sexual play that you want to participate in." When you make it a point to only watch porn solo, you're taking away opportunities to bond with your partner and learn more about them in a fun and sexier way.

With that said, everyone has their opinion on watching porn in a relationship, and your zodiac sign can influence how you feel. For example, more conservative signs like Virgo and Capricorn night feel more comfortable watching in private and may keep their porn preferences a secret. On the other hand, astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle that these three zodiac signs are most likely to bring porn into the bedroom.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries tend to be very forward with their sexuality and desires. They're passionate, fun, and won't hesitate to try new things in bed. In fact, Monahan says, this Mars-ruled sign tends to have an "extra red hot desire for amping up their sex lives constantly." If they feel that bringing porn into the bedroom will help keep things interesting, they'll do it. Aries genuinely enjoy pleasing their partner and will pay close attention to what turns you on. They tend to get very handsy, so you may not even make it through an entire video before you focus on each other.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini is a very curious sign. Since they're ruled by Mercury, which deals with thoughts and communication, they tend to be very direct and forward-thinking when it comes to sex. According to Monahan, Geminis love talking about sex acts before they do it, and would also enjoy learning about the kinds of porn their partner likes. Just searching for the video you're going to watch together can be exciting for a Gemini. "Though they usually don't get labeled as an overtly sexual sign, such as say Scorpio, Geminis tend to have extremely high sex drives and would introduce porn into the bedroom early on," Monahan says.