3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Meet Their Soulmate During Quarantine

Finding "the one" while you're stuck in quarantine feels like the premise of a new Netflix rom-com. But falling in love, emotionally connecting, and building a meaningful relationship with someone you met on Tinder one boring Sunday afternoon is possible, especially if you're an Aries, Cancer, or Scorpio. According to an astrologer, these three zodiac signs are most likely to meet their soulmate during quarantine.

If you've felt like dating has been tough lately, rest assured you're not alone. As astrologer Mary Cole tells Bustle, it's been a pretty chaotic year, astrologically speaking.

"Right now, we're experiencing several planets in retrograde, which makes establishing a connection difficult due to communication mishaps," Cole says. "During the fall, Mars will also be in retrograde, which essentially puts your sex drive on hold. However, this lack of distraction may push people to make more logical choices when it comes to love."

According to Cole, this isn't really an ideal year to find a soulmate. But there are pockets of time in which it could happen like after Mars goes retrograde, or when Jupiter enters Aquarius, which is when people will foster a lot of mutual respect for one another.

Some zodiac signs will also have better luck than others, especially if they take advantage of quarantine.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries have several qualities that make them awesome online daters, including their go-getter attitude, their passion, and their directness. If this ram is determined to find love while in quarantine, they'll get online and do it. That's just who they are. "Unlike some other passionate signs, they won't fall in love with someone irrationally," Cole says. "They'll be engaging, ask the right questions, and find someone who can keep up with them. The person who's able to keep up with the online dating style of the Aries might just be their soulmate!"

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancers frequently long for connection, and they'll do whatever they need to in order to fill that need. They love being in love and are extremely sensitive and in tune with their emotions. According to Cole, they're unique online daters because they like getting into deep conversations and are often able to get others to open up. "Their need for connection, open heart, and unique, trustworthy energy might just attract someone who's longing for the same thing," Cole says. "Before quarantine, this may have come off as 'needy' to some, but everyone is feeling lonely at the moment." In other words, it's the perfect time for a Cancer to work it.