The Best Place To Meet Your Soulmate, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

You can meet your soulmate anywhere. But finding the love of your life in a place where you feel less than comfortable is probably less likely. If you aren't sure where to go, however, don't forget that zodiac signs and romance are inextricably linked. And knowing a bit more about your sign might bring you a step closer to love.

It may seem like absolutely everyone is meeting their loves online these days. And if you've found your soulmate through an app, more power to you. But according to a survey from Piper Jaffray, only 27 percent of millennial respondents said they used Tinder, and only 12 percent used the runner-up, Bumble. So there are definitely still people out there meeting their future partners in real life.

The fact that it happens doesn't make it any less overwhelming, however. If you're confounded where to look, you might want to think more about your personality, and what kinds of places and people draw you in. To gain insight into this, it might be a good step to turn to astrology. Your zodiac sign can either serve as a guide for where to start looking, or provide some wisdom about where you might just stumble upon love.

Here's the best place to meet your soulmate, according to your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): A Sporting Event Tina Gong/Bustle Aries' feisty nature applies just as much to the quest for love as it does other aspects of life. And sporting events are the perfect place to tap into this, perhaps getting to know someone over friendly banter. "Competitive Aries can meet their soulmate at a sporting event — and their new flame could be quite possibly cheering for the opposing team as Aries, igniting their fiery and sparky nature, causing the ram to fall head over heels for their new flame," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. So go check out a game with friends, and let the universe guide the rest!

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): An Outdoor Event Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Taurus, you may already know how tapped into nature you are, or how good it feels to get outside. Meeting your soulmate, then, should happen in your happy place: the outdoors. "You may find your soulmate at an outdoor event (ie. a park, on a trail, or an outdoor concert)," astrologer Kesaine Walker tells Bustle. "As a Taurus sun, you thrive in nature where all your senses are activated and you’re able to enjoy the simple things in life." So whatever version of nature feels like home to you might just become extra-special: the place where you met your soulmate.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): While Traveling Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a busy Gemini, it may seem daunting to imagine going out of your way in an attempt to find the perfect person. Luckily for you, the stars suggest your soulmate might appear along the way as you buzz about. "Multi-tasking Gemini will find their love while traveling," Stardust says. "It’s quite possible the chatty air sign will meet their new love while commuting and unwittingly sit next to their soulmate on the metro, airplane, or bus, crafting a conversation that will last for hours and for years to come." So keep your eyes and ears open, the person you're meant for may just be your seat-mate.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): At The Movies Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Cancer who's been known to get sentimental over an old classic you found on Netflix, then taking that little personality quirk out into the world might just become the path to finding the love of your life. "Sentimental and sensitive Cancer is likely to find their soulmate sitting in the same row at an afternoon showing of an old romantic movie," Stardust says. "The crab will know this stranger is the one, when they both sob at the same moments, awakening the crabs feelings, memories, and need for security." So head to the local art cinema, and see what happens.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): At An Industry Event Networking as a concept can spark fear in the eyes of some, but usually not in Leo's. So tap into that love of schmoozing, and see where else it takes you (as long as you aren't overstepping any professional boundaries). "Leo’s love to be center stage and the life of the party so you’ll most likely meet your soulmate at an industry event," Walker says. "This is where you’ll be able to get dressed up and walk in a room dripping with confidence while bragging about all your recent accomplishments." So put on your favorite outfit, grab a glass of wine, and try starting a conversation with the most intriguing person in the room.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): At The Library Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos, it's time to get a library card. Your inquisitive brain might just meet its match somewhere sorting through the Dewey Decimal System. "Analytical Virgo can find their soulmate at the library," Stardust says. 'Their ideal match would be researching similar interests, allowing the smart earth sign to feel as though they have met their equally intelligent soulmate." So go check out your local library, then see what happens next.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): At The Club Tina Gong/Bustle Now, Libra, don't worry. Meeting your soulmate at the club doesn't have to mean anything that will offend your sensibilities. Find the coolest spot in your city, and see where the night takes you. "Libra’s are all about the finer and beautiful things in life," Walker says. "Fridays and Saturdays at a hip club is where you’ll find your soulmate. You’ll be surrounded by beautiful people, dressed in lovely clothes, while indulging in a fine glass of champagne, and chatting about music." Even if you don't meet your soulmate on your first try, you will still have a great night.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The Bookstore Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Scorpio, chances are you don't want to have to go through a lot of trial and error before meeting the love of your life. If you prefer things having optimal clarity, then, you can just go for it. "[Scorpios] absolutely hate small talk and would much rather get straight to the chase," Walker says. "So, there’s no better place for you to find your soulmate than in the New Age section at a bookstore. Nothing will excite you more than conversing with someone who is a master themselves and learning more about the unknown." Finding another person who likes big existential questions will be a great match for you.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): At A Casino Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius loves risk, but love should be a sure thing. So if you're looking for how to combine your adventurous personality with your interest in building a true love connection, try finding your soulmate by doing something bold, like hitting up a casino. "It’s quite possible for the friendly archer to find their soulmate while at the race track or at the gambling tables," Stardust says. "Sag loves to gamble, take risks, and hedge bets — their soulmate will have the same fun and unpredictable vibe — but, the biggest bet of all will be on each other, as the optimistic archer believes that love wins, against all the odds." While it's important to try not to make gambling a habit, the occasional night of risky fun could bring you closer to your soulmate.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): At Work Tina Gong/Bustle If you're an ambitious Capricorn, it's important to know that your endless drive won't keep you from finding love. To the contrary, your love life and work life might overlap. "Capricorns are low-key hopeless romantics who will drown themselves in work to hide the fact that they’re yearning for love," Walker says. "You spend so much time at work that it’s inevitable that you’ll find your soulmate at a work function. You’ll most likely fall for their work ethic, drive, and ambition before ever having a conversation with them!" Taking things slow might be necessary, but it can be a positive reinforcement to know you're on the right track.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): At A Charity Event Tina Gong/Bustle Looking for love doesn't mean having to give up on any of Aquarius' do-gooder tendencies. Your social circles that dedicate their time and energy to giving back to the world around you, might also give back to you in a smaller way. "You love giving back to your community so chances are you may find your soulmate at a charity event to help get clean water to small villages in different countries all over the world," Walker says. "You’ll find comfort in seeing and knowing that your future partner cares about helping others just as much as you do." Allowing some personal time amidst all the giving back may be a life-changing thing.