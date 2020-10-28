3 Zodiac Signs Most Sexually Compatible With Aquarius

When your zodiac sign is known for being open-minded, unpredictable, progressive, and a little eccentric, you just know that vanilla sex isn’t going to be your thing. Unfortunately, since the Aquarian taste is so varied and ever-changing, finding a partner who's always down to try new things in bed isn't always easy. Luckily for you, the three zodiac signs most sexually compatible with Aquarius won't be afraid to experiment with you.

“Who isn’t intrigued by an Aquarius,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “They're mystifying creatures, with their cool detached almost alien-like manner, and the usual faraway look in their eyes. The symbol of the sign Aquarius is the water bearer, and many people think Aquarius is a water sign. However, au contraire, this is the quintessential air sign. Air signs dominate the world of ideas, so sex for Aquarians tend to begin in mind.”

Aquarius rules the 11th House in astrology, which is all about social groups. Because of this, Monahan says, they tend to meet a lot of their partners through friends. Many times, friends even end up turning into sexual partners.

When it comes to the bedroom, astrologer Lupe Terrones tells Bustle that Aquarius loves being in charge. They're freedom-loving signs. If they submit to someone, even in a sexual way, it would "translate to real life and hinder their beloved freedom," Terrones says. It is an issue they'll run into with a handful of signs, but the following zodiac signs know how to loosen and warm the typically "cold" Aquarius up. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs most sexually compatible with Aquarius, according to Terrones.

Aries (March — April 19) This fire-air duo makes a good match in bed because Aries will help Aquarius stop overthinking and start doing. According to Terrones, Aquarius likes remaining “pure and refined” in the eyes of everyone they know. It’s partly why they have a bit of a reputation for being the zodiac's coldest sign. But once they meet the passionate and determined Aries, Aquarius’ walls will melt, and they’ll be able to fully let themselves go. “Aries will instigate to Aquarius’s delight and won’t hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity,” Terrones says. To Aries, desires are meant to be satisfied, and they'll love nothing more than to satisfy their Aquarius partner.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) The sexual chemistry between Aquarius and Gemini is off the charts due to their shared air element. They both know how to communicate well, and they tend to get turned on most by someone’s intellect. Gemini is a sign who gets bored with the same old thing, and Aquarius is always willing to introduce new things in the bedroom. According to Terrones, a sexual relationship can develop at lightning speed when these two first meet. They’re both equally open to casual flings as well, which makes for a tension-free sexual experience. But with the amount of physical attraction between these two signs, it’ll be hard to make it a one-time situation.