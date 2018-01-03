The Zodiac Sign You're Most Compatible With In Bed

As much as you might wish that sex was guaranteed to be a passionate, intimate, mind-blowing experience every time, the reality is that bad sex does happen — and it's unlikely that you'll have off-the-charts chemistry with every partner you have. That being said, wouldn't it be great if you could tell how sexually compatible you are with someone before you actually got into bed together? Unfortunately, that's much easier said than done, but if you're into astrology at all, you'll know that figuring out which zodiac signs are most compatible in bed is a simple way to get a better idea and (hopefully) ensure that your sex life is never lacking.

"Astrology can get complicated and there are many ways to assess a relationship, but the easiest way is to look at the aspects (the distance) between two Sun signs to see whether you’re compatible or not," Jaye, an astrologer at Gifted Astrology, tells Bustle. "Typically, signs that are four signs apart from each other are the most compatible because the distance creates a Trine, which gives the energies ease and flow. Often, this match can be the yin to your yang and complete your life picture."

Of course, how sexually and romantically compatible you are with someone depends on much more than astrology alone, and it's totally possible to have hot sex with someone even if your signs aren't technically compatible. Still, it doesn't hurt to sate your curiosity and find out which sign might have the special ability to blow your mind in the bedroom. Here's which sign you're most compatible with in bed, based on your own sign — plus some handy tips on how to really please each sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Most Compatible With Leo Aries is all about keeping things adventurous and steamy in the bedroom, so when they're paired with a passionate, charismatic Leo, the results are nothing short of explosive. How To Please An Aries: "Drop hints about how wild you’re willing to go in the bedroom and let them take the lead; a typical Aries likes to be the top, but they’re not afraid of sexual adventures," Jaye says.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Most Compatible With Virgo A lover of all things sloooow and sensual, Taurus will have the best sex when paired with Virgo, who will take the time to perfect their craft and make sure that Taurus' experience is full of pleasure. How To Please A Taurus: "Taurus is one of the most sensual signs, if you can tantalize all five senses at one time — music, scented candles, sexy visuals, flavored massage oils, feathers — are sure to bring them back again and again," Jaye says.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Most Compatible With Libra Gemini loves to keep things fun, playful, and flirty in the bedroom, and when paired with a Libra, the dirty talk and verbal foreplay will flow freely and keep both signs feeling hot and bothered. How To Please A Gemini: "Turn [a] Gemini on through their mind and keep the bedroom playful with sex games, dress up, and fantasies to keep sex light and fun," Jaye says.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Most Compatible With Scorpio In order for a Cancer to truly let loose in the bedroom, they need to feel secure and emotionally connected to their partner. And despite Scorpio's reputation as the most seductive, sex-driven sign of the zodiac, they, too, prefer to feel a deep connection with their partner, making them a perfect match for Cancer. How To Please A Cancer: "Cancers enjoy sex the most when they’re in the comfort of their own bedroom and with a long-term partner," Jaye says. "They are very private, so keep your sexual experiences between the two of you."

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Most Compatible With Sagittarius Leos have an intense sex drive, and like to be the center of attention whenever possible, especially in the bedroom. An affectionate, loving Sagittarius will be able to make Leo feel sexy and special. How To Please A Leo: "Tell Leo your fantasies and they’ll get pleasure out of making it happen for you," Jaye says. "[A] Leo will love a little bedroom role play, too (Leos are the actors of the zodiac, too)."

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Most Compatible With Capricorn Virgo prefers to keep things simple in bed, but that doesn't mean they don't love to please and be pleased — just like the patient yet passionate Capricorn. How To Please A Virgo: "Encourage a healthy sex life with [a] Virgo by putting it at the top of their to-do list and making time for sex," Jaye says.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Most Compatible With Aquarius Libra loves to be mentally stimulated, whether that's via art, music, good food, or even some playful dirty talk. Though Aquarius can seem emotionally detached at times, they're nonetheless great lovers who can keep sex interesting, which is exactly what Libra needs. How To Please A Libra: "Libras can be emotionally intense with their lovers and this will often spill over to the bedroom," Jaye says. "Let [a] Libra tend to you in between the sheets but remind them that the best sex life will always have a healthy balance with both partners pleasing each other."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Most Compatible With Pisces The seducer of all signs, Scorpio is known for being extremely erotic and even a little kinky. That being said, Scorpio is at their best when they feel really connected to their partner, so they make a great match with the romantic and sensitive Pisces. How To Please A Scorpio: "They love to push their lovers to the edge and drive them to new pleasurable extremes," Jaye says. "Dirty talk, videos, different locations, variety, and frequency — the more sex, the better."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Most Compatible With Leo Sagittarius is spontaneous and loves to try new things, especially if that means experimenting in bed. They pair well with the creative, fun Leo, who isn't afraid to suggest something out of left field. How To Please A Sagittarius: "Opt for quickies in adventurous places (Mile High Club, anyone?), outdoor spaces — any sexual encounter that’s a first for the both of you will be something to share for years to come," Jaye says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Most Compatible With Taurus Capricorn can be a bit reserved, so they need a sexual partner who can help them open up and come out of their sexual shell a bit. Sensual Taurus knows the value of taking things slow, and can use the power of some prolonged foreplay to make Capricorn melt. How To Please A Capricorn : "As a Capricorn’s lover, you’ll have to encourage them to be more demonstrative," Jaye says. "Draw them a bath, get their mind off of work, and connect the sexual dots for your Capricorn, but stay discreet about your liaisons."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Most Compatible With Gemini Aquarius might not be the most forthcoming about their sex lives, but that doesn't mean they don't enjoy it. A talkative, super candid Gemini can help Aquarius open up and teach them that communicating in bed doesn't have to be awkward. How To Please An Aquarius: "Follow the Aquarius' non-verbal clues and enjoy your lover's edgy, sexual experimentation," Jaye says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Most Compatible With Scorpio Romantic, sensuous Pisces is all about wooing and being wooed by their partner — and the passionate, highly sexual Scorpio is more than up to both tasks. How To Please A Pisces: "Known for being the most creative zodiac sign, Pisces can extend their artistry into the bedroom to make it a divine experience," Jaye says. "They enjoy the art of seduction, the expansion of the senses, and turning the imagination into reality through their sexual encounters."

Ultimately, how sexually compatible you are with someone isn't necessarily predictable, and sexual chemistry doesn't always happen right off the bat. But fret not: as long as you're willing to communicate openly and try new things, there's the potential to have amazing, orgasm-filled sex with anyone — no matter their sign.

Expert:

Jaye, astrologer