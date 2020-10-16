3 Zodiac Signs Most Sexually Compatible With Gemini

The twins, aka Gemini, are truly double the trouble. Perhaps that's why the three zodiac signs most compatible with Gemini are all about exploring new things — in the streets and between the sheets. Creative and mischievous, this air sign was born to have fun, connect with others, and go with the flow. According to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, Gemini's adaptable temperament comes from its ruling planet, Mercury — which, in case you forgot your facts from middle school science class, is the fastest planet to orbit the sun.

"Mercury orbits the sun at about 1800 miles a minute, roughly about as fast as the native Gemini thinks," Monahan tells Bustle. "Chemistry for this lightening-quick sign starts in the mind. They need to have an intellectual rapport or strong curiosity about their mate before jumping into bed with them."

Since Geminis are so clever and quick, they're most attracted to the signs that can keep up with them. From dirty talk to trying new positions, these three signs are likely to feel the heat with Gemini.

1 Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) There's something in the air tonight, baby, and it's Aquarius and Gemini doing their thing. These two air signs are all about breaking the mold and reinventing the wheel. As astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle, the sexual connection between Aquarius and Gemini is dynamic and vibrant. "Gemini will enjoy Aquarius’s out of the box positions, and the connection they share won’t ever die," Stardust says. Both known for their strong communication skills, Aquarius and Gemini are great at expressing their needs and desires. This match will ensure they are on the same page and will be excited to talk through trying new positions and moves, often before they even start getting it on. "If there is one sign that can give Gemini a run for its money with communication, it’s this one," Monahan says. "This is a fun match. Both tend to be creative and imaginative lovers, happy to talk through all their ideas and desires."

2 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) Sagittarius and Gemini are the definition of opposites attract. Though they're opposing signs in the zodiac, they're very compatible in the bedroom. "Both tend to be all up in each other’s DMs, with restless energy channeled into sext-wit and wordplay," Monahan says. "Sag will be impressed by this kind of verbal peacocking, viewing it as foreplay for the kinds of thrills it craves." Both daring and vivacious, Sagittarius and Gemini have no troubleshooting their shot and making the first move. Because they're both so open and adventurous, their sex life is all out exploring and having fun in the process. Not ones to feel bashful, Sag and Gemini put it all out there, making for a steamy and erotic connection. "These two tend to have an excellent rapport," Monahan says, "It's a hot combination in bed."

3 Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) "Gemini and Virgo might not seem like an obvious match, but both share the same ruler, Mercury," Monahan says. "Both signs tend to be analytical and somewhat cool and detached when it comes to sex." Like dipping your fries in your Wendy's Frosty, Virgo and Gemini are an unlikely but delicious combination. Although earth sign Virgo can be a little tightly wound, they ultimately strive to be as pragmatic as possible. Virgo's analytical and realistic approach to life makes them super attractive to Gemini — the sign of communication. These signs both tell it as it is and will be on the same page about expectations and intent with their sexual encounters. If they're just looking to get down and dirty with no emotional strings attached, they'll have no problem saying so. "Their cool nature with each other would fuel their analytical fires," Monahan says. "Both are mutable signs, meaning they are flexible in their approach and open for exploration."

Sources:

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Lisa Stardust, astrologer