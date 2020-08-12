Let's be real — anyone who's ever met a Gemini knows that they aren't the type of sign to believe in having just one soulmate. There's nothing wrong with that, but they do tend to have a reputation for being the "love 'em and leave 'em" type. Every zodiac sign has their own set of wants and needs in a relationship, and Geminis tend to get bored easily when those needs aren't met. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs most likely to be Gemini's soulmate. Although astrology isn't perfect, dating a sign that's compatible with yours may lead to a higher chance of success in love. That's why knowing which zodiac signs are compatible can be helpful when choosing a partner. So who's the best match for Gemini?
"This is a notoriously fickle sign, so what pleases them today may not suffice tomorrow," Jessica D'Angio, astrologer and owner of MsFortune Astrology, tells Bustle. "But one thing is certain — they need constant mental stimulation."
Gemini is a mutable air sign, so they tend to be highly intelligent. They're usually well-read, well-spoken, and need to be social. According to D'Angio, they won't be able to distance from anyone who doesn't know how to hold a conversation, or who doesn't like to learn new things. Gemini also has a hard time still, so finding someone with a fair amount of Fixed energy in their chart can result in a long-term match.
Here are the three zodiac signs most compatible with Gemini and most likely to be their soulmate, according to D'Angio.