Let's be real — anyone who's ever met a Gemini knows that they aren't the type of sign to believe in having just one soulmate. There's nothing wrong with that, but they do tend to have a reputation for being the "love 'em and leave 'em" type. Every zodiac sign has their own set of wants and needs in a relationship, and Geminis tend to get bored easily when those needs aren't met. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs most likely to be Gemini's soulmate. Although astrology isn't perfect, dating a sign that's compatible with yours may lead to a higher chance of success in love. That's why knowing which zodiac signs are compatible can be helpful when choosing a partner. So who's the best match for Gemini?

"This is a notoriously fickle sign, so what pleases them today may not suffice tomorrow," Jessica D'Angio, astrologer and owner of MsFortune Astrology, tells Bustle. "But one thing is certain — they need constant mental stimulation."

Gemini is a mutable air sign, so they tend to be highly intelligent. They're usually well-read, well-spoken, and need to be social. According to D'Angio, they won't be able to distance from anyone who doesn't know how to hold a conversation, or who doesn't like to learn new things. Gemini also has a hard time still, so finding someone with a fair amount of Fixed energy in their chart can result in a long-term match.

Here are the three zodiac signs most compatible with Gemini and most likely to be their soulmate, according to D'Angio.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leo is a fixed fire sign, so they bring a "stable flavor of energy" to the relationship with Gemini. D'Angio says that many of her Gemini clients find Leos irresistible. "Air is the realm of the mind, while fire is the realm of the spirit, so this is the ultimate creative pairing," she says. "Both of these signs are known for having childlike curiosity and artistic flair, and their collaborations are noteworthy." They're also both very social and outgoing signs, so they're sure to have a large circle of friends. In fact, they're probably the ones hosting parties and get-togethers every weekend.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Opposites tend to attract in astrology, and a Gemini-Sagittarius duo is another one D'Angio sees often. Gemini rules the third house in astrology, which is the lower mind's realm, while Sagittarius rules the ninth house of the higher mind. "There's a mental and spiritual connection that goes on with these two signs that can't be duplicated by any other match," she says. Both Gemini and Sagittarius are very independent and are always on the move, so they can easily keep up with each other and give the other space if needed. They also just know how to have fun together — their sense of humor matches up, and there's never a dull moment between the two.