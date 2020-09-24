3 Zodiac Signs Most Attracted To Gemini

Geminis may be known as the flirtatious players of the zodiac, but you also have no shortage of admirers. One of the reasons why you have such a rep is because you're so damn charming. You can walk into any room and easily win people over with your intellect, wit, and ability to adapt to every person you meet. Your laugh is infectious, and your smile has a way of brightening everyone's day. You're just someone people want to get to know, and the three zodiac signs most attracted to Gemini definitely want to get to know you.

"Geminis are known for their quick-witted cerebral nature and excellent communication. However, another great trait they exude is their fun effervescent energy," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "No matter what age they are, they tend to appear youthful and inquisitive, hence tend to be very attractive."

Their open communication style also draws people in. You can talk to a Gemini about pretty much anything, and they always remain objective. According to Monahan, people are also attracted to their open nature and ability to express their ideas and desires without any restrictions.

Although the twins are mindful about looking good, the signs who find Gemini irresistible are those who appreciate their ability to speak their mind. So, here are the three zodiac signs most attracted to Gemini, according to Monahan.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Geminis and Leo are similar in the sense that they're both social creatures who love being the life of the party. Leos tend to love people who love them. When they first meet Gemini, they'll enjoy all the attention they'll receive from the flirtatious air sign. According to Monahan, "Gemini provides the perfect audience to Leo as they're naturally curious to know everything about a person, and Leo will welcome this rapt attention." If it were to turn into a relationship, it would be a good match. Gemini will provide ideas, and Leo brings creativity and affection.

Libra (September — October 22) Both Gemini and Libra are air signs, so they place a high value on communication. When these two meet, they'll engage in some sexy banter that leads straight to the bedroom. Beyond that, Monahan says, these two can understand each other on a deep level. "The air affinity between their two elements is a huge advantage," she says. "Of course, good communication isn’t all a relationship needs. Luckily their suns also make a helpful trine to each other, which is supportive, harmonious energy that tends to bring about a nurturing loving connection."