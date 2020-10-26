3 Zodiac Signs Most Sexually Compatible With Sagittarius

One word that comes up a lot when you talk about Sagittarius is “adventure.” When it comes to the bedroom, you can bet this archer is more than willing to try new things. As the restless traveler of the zodiac, Sagittarius is all about exploring new places, meeting new people, and enjoying their sense of freedom. By nature, relationships aren’t a big priority in their life. That doesn’t mean, however, that their sex life suffers. As one of the most lovable and fun-loving signs in the zodiac, sex with Sagittarius is practically guaranteed to be enjoyable. If you happen to be a Gemini, Leo, or Aquarius, you’d know that better than anyone else, as these three zodiac signs are most sexually compatible with Sagittarius.

"Everything in a Sagittarius's life is about adventure, and sex is no exception," Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. "They're turned on by adventure and their partner's willingness to try new things. So expect this sign to want sex in new positions and new places. Be prepared to enjoy sex laced with laughter, teasing, and shared jokes as well."

As astrologer Joanne Wilkinson says, Sagittarius doesn't take themselves too seriously. Chances are, they'll even try to charm their way into your bed by hitting you with hilarious one-liners. Laughing and cracking jokes is another one of Sag's go-to moves. It's definitely not something that works for everyone, but the following three signs won't mind it. So, here are the zodiac signs that will have the best sex with Sagittarius, according to Wilkinson.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) As a Mercury-ruled sign, Gemini prefers partners who can be open about what they want in bed, and Sagittarius has no problem stating what they want, when they want it, and where they want it done. They're both willing to try anything at least once, and they don't take things too seriously. According to Wilkinson, this air-fire combo will have plenty of lighthearted moments to keep the "flames of romance" burning. "Spontaneous and adventurous, this partnership is one that never gets boring," she says.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) When Sagittarius meets Leo for the very first time, they will see them as the ultimate catch. Just like Sag, Leo is a fire sign who's ambitious, bold, passionate, and always down for a good time. "Both of these signs like to live their best lives, so it will feel like one long party, especially at the beginning of the relationship," Wilkinson says. They're both very enthusiastic in bed and don't mind a little exhibitionism. These two have mastered the art of having sex in their cars — and not getting caught.