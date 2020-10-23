3 Zodiac Signs Most Sexually Compatible With Scorpio

Quick! Which zodiac signs do think would be most sexually compatible with Scorpio? If you answered "everyone," you aren't entirely wrong. Scorpios are known for being the sultry, sexy folks of the zodiac, who are always down for a fun one-night stand. But when it comes to true compatibility, they're actually pretty picky.

Scorpio is a water sign, which means they're sensitive and sentimental and have high expectations when coupling up. They're typically on the hunt for a partner with a capital P; someone they can invest in, build a relationship with and stay loyal to for years to come.

In the early days of dating, they always have an eye out for someone who can expand their mind, as they're incredibly into having deep, philosophical conversations. "Any bond that makes a Scorpio feel seen — or more inspired about the circle of life — is going to turn them on," Crystal Duan, an astrologer and psychic consultant, tells Bustle.

From there, whether they're hooking up with someone new or climbing into bed with a long-term partner, Scorpios are happiest when they sense a strong, emotional connection. All they ask — at least at first — is that they can look into their partner's eyes and feel understood. Here, the three zodiac signs most compatible with Scorpio, for those very reasons.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) As astrologer Mecca Woods previously told Bustle, Scorpio and Taurus are the sex gods/goddesses of the zodiac. And the fact they're on opposites ends of the astrological wheel only adds to their chemistry. "Scorpios are water signs, and also have a fixed quality like Taurus, which means they're able to match a Taurus' need for depth, intimacy, and long-term loving," Woods said. "Plus Scorpios have the ability to sense and intuit what a partner needs sexually, which, of course, makes a Taurus feel pampered and cherished." These two also have a tendency to develop a dynamic where they want to "prove" to each other that they're good in bed. So you can only imagine the type of sexual connection that comes about, as a result.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) While not all signs get along with their sign, it makes sense why two Scorpios would fall for each other. Remember, they find nothing sexier than feeling "seen" and understood. And who better to do that than someone who shares a similar way of looking at the world? Two Scorpios will meet each other's high expectations, not only in a relationship, but also between the sheets. They might even be able to develop a secret language, where all it takes is one sexy gaze to know it's time to retire to the bedroom. And what could be hotter than that?

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) Since Scorpio and Pisces are both water signs, Duan says, they have no trouble creating a deep, emotional connection. And it definitely blends into their sex life. They have a near-magical ability to tune into each other's needs, which can make for some mind-blowing moments. There's a passionate aura around them — and it can be difficult for them to find the will to get out of bed, especially in the early days of dating. Pisces' vivid imagination, when it comes to fantasies, new positions, etc., is also a huge turn-on for Scorpio, who is always game to try new things.

Experts:

Crystal Duan, astrologer and psychic consultant

Mecca Woods, astrologer