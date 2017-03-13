The Most Compatible Astrological Signs, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When it comes to having a successful relationship, the importance of romantic compatibility is not to be overlooked.This isn't to suggest that you and your dream partner shouldn't have disagreements or hard times — but when you're naturally compatible with someone, it can be easier to see eye to eye on things, and you'll likely be less afraid to voice your differences and work things out when you do face conflicts.

There are many ways in which people can be compatible, and looking at the signs that are compatible with your zodiac sign is a fun and easy way to get an idea of whether you'll click or clash with someone on a surface level — or perhaps even as an indicator for a deeper kind of connection.

"Across literally thousands of readings, it is my strongly held belief that it is essential to date someone whose sign is compatible with your sign," psychic medium Imelda Green tells Bustle. "[Some] relationship-crushing disasters can be avoided simply by finding someone who is a compatible match with your particular zodiac sign."

But there's a lot more to astrology than your zodiac sign alone — every person has an entirely unique astrological birth chart full of planets and signs that govern all different parts of our lives, which means using astrological compatibility in your love life is a lot more complicated than just comparing Sun signs. That said, a simple compatibility check can certainly give you a basic idea of some strengths and weaknesses that you should look out for between your signs.

Ready to dive into the cosmic dating game? Here are the most compatible astrological signs for you, based on your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. From a horoscope compatibility standpoint, there aren’t many astrological signs with whom you wouldn’t be compatible, Aries. Although you can be notoriously competitive and a little argumentative sometimes, there’s no denying that you have a magnetic personality type that’s more than lovable — and you're not afraid to chase after what you want. Because of your tenacity and strong personality, you'll naturally get along well with fellow fire signs Leo and Sagittarius. Air signs Gemini and Aquarius can also be interesting matches. Forward-thinking Aquarians will appreciate your trailblazing ideas and natural leadership skills, while Geminis will enjoy getting into friendly debates and deep conversations about the many things you're passionate about.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces. Taurus people are sometimes known for being stubborn, but the reality is that you're just full of determination and know how to get things done efficiently. It’s this strength that makes Taurus greatly astrologically compatible with fellow earth signs Virgo and Capricorn — as they're both equally strong, hardworking, and have a deep sense of determination. Taurus can also be highly compatible with water signs Cancer and Pisces. These emotional signs can help bring out the gentler side of the bull — Cancer will encourage lots of nurturing self-care, while Pisces will inspire your imagination and ignite your artistic senses.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius. Although the two-personality aspect of Gemini gives your sign a reputation, Geminis are actually quite affectionate and sweet — and you're masterful at communication, which helps with relationships. Because of this, you click very easily with air signs Aquarius and Libra, as you'll never run out of fun and interesting things to talk about. You can also have an exciting relationship with fire signs like Aries and Leo. Aries will be a great debate partner who can keep you on your toes, while Leo will adore all the attention you give them — and will shower you with affection in return.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces. As a Cancer, you're sensitive and full of feelings, and emotional security is important to you in relationships. Fellow water signs like Scorpio and Pisces will naturally be able to meet you on your sentimental level. Scorpio, with their meticulous attention to detail, can often pick up on your unspoken feelings and diffuse any jealousy or anger without you having to ask. Pisces is equally romantic, and provides a more even tone to the pairing, allowing for a smooth-sailing relationship. Cancer also connects easily with earth signs Taurus and Virgo. Taurus' devoted and sensible way of looking at things makes Cancer feel safe opening up to them, and you'll likely be able to relate to a Virgo's self-sacrificing nature and hardworking mentality as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius. Leos need to be admired, adored, and treated like royalty in relationships.And although Leos can be demanding when it comes to love, you'll be just as generous and adoring to your partner in return. That's why air signs like Gemini and Libra can be a lovely match for you — they naturally give their lovers lots of attention, and as the zodiac's strongest conversationalists, they'll be tons of fun at any social event. Fellow fire signs are compatible with you, too. A Sagittarius will bring out the more spontaneous side of your personality, which will help you loosen up and worry less about what other people think. What makes Aries and Leo work so well is the challenge you present each other: the lion and ram, staring each other down, inspiring a lust for life and love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn. Since Virgo is an earth sign, you'll fare well when you stick to other earth signs like Taurus and Capricorn. Not only do you complement each other, but you share a practical approach to all that life has to offer. While practical may not sound very exciting to many of the signs in the astrological chart, it’s this type of reasonable thinking that helps Virgo, Taurus, and Capricorn build a solid foundation in love. As a Virgo, you'll also find an easy connection with water signs Cancer and Scorpio. Cancers are willing to put in the work you require for emotional trust, which can help you open up and be more vulnerable. Scorpios, on the other hand, are just as detail-oriented and meticulous as you are, so together you'll be a powerful duo who can help each other conquer your goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. The peaceful harmony and balance of Libra can really win over any the other signs. But some of your easiest connections will flow with fellow air signs Gemini and Aquarius. You'll never run out of interesting topics to gab about with a chatty Gemini, and intellectual Aquarius will constantly offer you the mental stimulation you need to stay engaged in a relationship. Fire signs Leo and Sagittarius can also make for exciting partners for you. Libra and Leo share a love for the finer things in life and will be able to keep up for each other's demand for adoration and attention. And if you're chasing a Sagittarius, prepare to have your limits pushed in the best possible way — this sign can help you embrace your inner free-spirit and optimist.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces. Scorpios are known for their love of secrecy, solving problems, and finding truth and justice, and fellow water signs Cancer and Pisces seem to understand their feelings on a deep and unspoken level. Both signs are fearless in their vulnerability to those they love, and when you're a sign that values devotion as Scorpios are, you want to be with someone else that puts it on a pedestal, too. Love can also come easily with earth signs like Virgo and Capricorn. Virgos are detail-oriented and focused, just like you, so they'll help you refine your plans and encourage you to be more flexible — whereas goal-oriented Capricorns understand your desire for power, and together you can be an unstoppable hardworking duo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Leo, Aries, Aquarius, and Libra. Since Sagittarius can get bored easily you need a partner who can keep things nice and spicy — so sticking with your fellow fire signs is always a safe bet. Aries and Leo both relate to your fiery passionate side and are equally willing to embrace the more exciting parts of life. As two of the most laid-back, anything-goes signs of the astrological chart, air signs Aquarius and Libra are always up for an adventure, Sagittarius-style, making them great matches as well. Libra will always be optimistic and supportive of your last-minute ideas, while Aquarius will keep you mentally stimulated and philosophically inspired.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, and Taurus. Capricorns want to get straight to the point, and don't like to waste time — the time of others but especially your own. That said, fellow earth signs Virgo and Taurus make reliable astrological matches. Both signs are hardworking, practical, and willing to be responsible, which is a must for you. Water signs like Scorpio and Pisces can be good for you, too. Scorpio is equally goal-oriented, so together you'll be able to conquer the highest mountains. And Pisces can bring out your sensitive side, teaching you to focus more energy on your feelings and fantasies.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius. As an Aquarius, you put your freedom and independence above all else. The need to have some alone time will never be an issue if you're dealing with a fellow air sign like Gemini or Libra, because they understand your need for space and individuality in ways that other signs may not. But Aquarius can also be compatible with fire signs Aries and Sagittarius. Aries will challenge Aquarius' ideas, stimulating great conversations and inspiring creative new ideas. Sagittarius, on the other hand, is just as open-minded as you are, which will allow for all kinds of fun adventures together.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle ... You're most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn. For Pisces, the being with fellow water signs, which are Scorpios and Cancers, is the best way to ensure a relationship that's harmonious and long-lasting. There's a natural understanding of each other's sensitive moods, because of the shared element that's focused on emotions. Pisces can also do well with earth signs such as Taurus and Capricorn. Taurus can help you embrace your sensual side and inspire creative ways of expressing your feelings. Capricorns could present more of a challenge, as they're much more focused on tangible goals than dreamy Pisces — but they can be a grounding force in your life and help you bridge the gap between your fantasies and reality.

Even if you're skeptical about astrological sign compatibility in love, it's 2020, so what do you have to lose? It might be time to take your zodiac sign to heart and seek a more cosmic match. But remember, if you meet a cutie whose zodiac sign is incompatible with yours, don't worry — you can always find creative ways to make it work.