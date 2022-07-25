We all rely on the help of our communities in one way or another — humans are highly social creatures, after all — but embracing a sense of personal freedom and sovereignty feels really good, too. In a world where nothing in constant or guaranteed, having your own back and trusting yourself is a must, even if you are wrapped up in the dynamics of your relationship with others. However, for the most independent signs of the zodiac, having autonomy is even more important.

Being independent can manifest in a variety of ways, depending in part on the major planetary placements in your birth chart. For instance, some zodiac signs may indulge their independent streaks by booking a solo trip to a foreign country or making a high-risk decision on a whim (lookin’ at you, fire signs!). Meanwhile, other zodiac signs may do so by ensuring they’re financially self-reliant, embracing unconventional ways of thinking, or simply getting comfortable spending time alone. There are lots of ways to exert our freedoms and live with self-sufficiency, so it’s going to look different for everyone, depending on their unique cosmic makeup.

While some zodiac signs may be more naturally independent than others, it takes more than just being born on a certain day to bestow someone with a self-sufficient sense of confidence — and looking at your birth chart on the whole can give you a better idea about your astrological need for freedom. For example, having motivating planets like the sun (which represents willpower and identity) or Mars (which represents action and energy) in the adventurous ninth house of one’s birth chart can make someone especially free-spirited and keen to explore new things. Similarly, having certain planets in the introspective twelfth house can up someone’s desire for solitude and personal space.

Read on for the scoop on some of the most independent zodiac signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

As the very first sign of the zodiac, bold and brazen Aries are born for leadership. These headstrong fire signs love follow their impulses and be in charge of their own destiny, and they don’t want to bossed around by anyone else. In addition to being one of the initiative-taking cardinal signs, Aries are also ruled by the fearless and feisty planet Mars, which imbues them with their warrior-like spirits and powerful inner-drive. These willful trailblazers are always ready to take action and make passionate moves, and their unfettered sense of independence can’t be restrained or hampered.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

There is perhaps no sign more independent and liberated than free-spirited Sagittarius. As lifelong excitement-seekers and adventure lovers, these happy-go-lucky fire signs require loads of freedom in order to thrive. Sagittarians are constantly challenging their own and others’ beliefs, expanding their horizons, and fearlessly charging into new territory — so they refuse to be pinned down or held back by anything that puts a damper on their wild sides. They love to be on-the-go and free to follow their own whims, so codependent relationships or restrictive lifestyles tend to clash with their constant need for speed. These open-minded daredevils appreciate lots of space so they can chase rainbows and explore the unknown on their own time, without limitation.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

They say if you want something done right, then you may have to do it yourself — and no one agrees with this sentiment more than an independent-minded Capricorn. These hardworking and pragmatic earth signs pride themselves on being self-sufficient, making their independence extremely important to them. They dislike having to rely too much on other people and want to be able to stand on their own two feet at all times. They do their best to build careers, relationships, and lifestyles that are stable and supportive of their autonomy. Capricorns have the confidence and practicality needed to get things done without anyone else directing them.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius is the sign associated with friendships and community, so they have a natural understanding of the importance of working together and being part of the collective. However, this doesn’t detract from their fierce independent streak, as the water bearer is also the free-thinking rebel of the zodiac. Governed by the innovative and rule-breaking planet Uranus, Aquarians don’t want to follow in anyone else’s footsteps or be held to traditions from the past. These eccentric air signs are compelled to march to the beat of their own drum, and they refuse to conform to the status quo or adhere to anyone else’s norms. Being unconventional and paving their own way is truly the Aquarian way.