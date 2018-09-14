How To Submit Freelance Pitches To Bustle

Want to write for Bustle? Read on for our general pitching guidelines, as well as current needs for our Life, Wellness, Style, and Entertainment verticals. Please only send pitches; do not send full drafts of stories or op-eds on spec. In any pitch to Bustle, please include the following:

1-2 sentences about your writing background and links to a few relevant clips

A sample headline

A 2-3 sentence summary of the piece

Sources you know you have access to and any other research or pre-reporting you’ve done on the topic

Why this story is relevant now and why it’s a good fit for the Bustle audience

Your plan for photos, if applicable

Your standard rate

In general, we’ll consider timely first-person pieces and personal essays, experiments and trials, and interviews and profiles. We’ll also consider reported, conversation-making feature ideas about fashion and beauty, lifestyle (incorporating health and wellness, sex and relationships, tech and social media trends, and astrology), and entertainment/culture (incorporating film, TV/streaming services, music, celebrity, and books). We do not accept evergreen listicles, market or trend roundups, how-to pieces, watch lists, or news stories pegged to studies or viral trends.

Here are a few recent stories we commissioned to freelancers:

For Life and/or Wellness pitches, please e-mail lifestylepitches@bustle.com; for Style pitches, e-mail fashionbeautypitches@bustle.com; for Entertainment pitches, e-mail entertainmentpitches@bustle.com.