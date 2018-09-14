News
How To Submit Freelance Pitches To Bustle
Want to write for Bustle? Read on for our general pitching guidelines, as well as current needs for our Life, Wellness, Style, and Entertainment verticals. Please only send pitches; do not send full drafts of stories or op-eds on spec. In any pitch to Bustle, please include the following:
- 1-2 sentences about your writing background and links to a few relevant clips
- A sample headline
- A 2-3 sentence summary of the piece
- Sources you know you have access to and any other research or pre-reporting you’ve done on the topic
- Why this story is relevant now and why it’s a good fit for the Bustle audience
- Your plan for photos, if applicable
- Your standard rate
In general, we’ll consider timely first-person pieces and personal essays, experiments and trials, and interviews and profiles. We’ll also consider reported, conversation-making feature ideas about fashion and beauty, lifestyle (incorporating health and wellness, sex and relationships, tech and social media trends, and astrology), and entertainment/culture (incorporating film, TV/streaming services, music, celebrity, and books). We do not accept evergreen listicles, market or trend roundups, how-to pieces, watch lists, or news stories pegged to studies or viral trends.
Here are a few recent stories we commissioned to freelancers:
- Everyone’s Sick Of Online Dating. Can The Metaverse Make It Fun Again?
- Embrace The Chaos Of A Suburban Book Club
- All Hail Principal Ava
- “I’m Not ‘Your Girl’”: 4 Things Hairdressers Wish You’d Stop Doing
For Life and/or Wellness pitches, please e-mail lifestylepitches@bustle.com; for Style pitches, e-mail fashionbeautypitches@bustle.com; for Entertainment pitches, e-mail entertainmentpitches@bustle.com.
