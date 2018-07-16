It's no secret that Amazon has focused on branching out into all things food-related for awhile now, which is why you're bound to find a whole bunch of Amazon Prime Day deals for foodies. With the company's acquisition of Whole Foods last June, the launch of grocery delivery service AmazonFresh, and the opening of the first ever Amazon Go checkout-free grocery store in Seattle, Amazon has shown that it means business when it comes to food. For all of us food-loving Prime members, this also means great deals on food, beverage, and kitchen products during this year's Amazon Prime Day, which takes place on July 16. Amazon has already revealed that you can expect to save up to 20 percent on kitchen products, from electric kettles to dinnerware sets, and see 30percent discounts on a huge variety of grocery items.

You'll find deals on Amazon food and beverage brands, like Presto!, Wickedly Prime, and Mama Bear that offer just about any snack essential you can imagine. Also, Whole Foods shoppers can get their hands on a $10 Amazon credit (which can be applied to Prime Day purchases) when purchasing $10 or more of in-store merchandise. Get ready foodies, these hard-to-resist Amazon Prime Day deals will leave your tastebuds and culinary dreams 100 percent satisfied. Go make your pantry proud.

1 30 Percent Off Savings On Wickedly Prime Organic Herbal Tea Wickedly Prime Organic Herbal Tea, I Heart Honeybush Premium Tea Sachets, 15 Count (Pack of 3) $11 Amazon Curl up with a good book and enjoy this delicious Amazon Prime Day deal on herbal tea. The Wickedly Prime brand tea sachets are made with South African honeybush, which give the light, feel-good drink its signature "delicate, sweet" taste. You'll get three boxes of tea, with a total of 15 packets inside. Wickedly Prime has a range of other organic teas on sale for Prime Day too: Two Mints & A Flower herbal tea, Oolong "Wrangle The Mango" full-leaf tea, Black full-leaf tea, and a rose berry flavored herbal blend. Your stomach and tastebuds will definitely be grateful for this purchase. Buy Now

2 Snag An Affordable Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet - 12-Inch $20 Amazon This one is perfect for those of us that love to cook--on Prime Day, you can get 26 percent off this AmazonBasics pre-seasoned skillet. The cast-iron product is ideal for "sautéing, searing, pan-frying, baking, broiling, roasting," and more, and best of all, it pre-seasoned and easy to use. The skillet comes in 10.25, 12, and 15 inch sizes. Buy Now

3 Get A 30% Off Discount On Happy Belly Trail Mix Happy Belly Amazon Brand Peanut Butter Plenty Trail Mix, 16 ounce $7 Amazon Save 30% off Amazon brand Happy Belly's sweet-and-savory trail mix during Prime Day. The blended snack includes savory roasted peanuts, peanut butter chips, sweet, honey-roasted peanuts, peanut butter candies, peanut butter pretzel balls, and milk chocolate peanut butter cups (peanut butter lovers, this one goes out to you). The Happy Belly line also has a tropical trail mix, a sweet-and-spicy trail mix, and a yogurt-themed trail mix--there's one for every fan of the popular outdoorsy snack. Buy Now

4 Don't Miss This Fantastic Vitamix Blender Sale Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender Professional-Grade Container, 48 oz, Slate $350 Amazon Before I say anything else, I have to say this: Vitamix blenders are seriously incredible. At home, I use mine almost daily to make restaurant-quality fruit smoothies and occasionally a delicious sorbet. The best part? They're powerful and super easy to use. The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, a professional grade appliance, is a Prime day launch. This model of the popular Vitamix blender usually retails for $500, so you'll save 30 percent off when you buy on Prime Day--and you'll have a chance to get the exclusive slate grey color only available to Prime members. It comes with ten-variable speed control options, stainless steel blades, and an easy-as-pie self cleaning feature. The E310 Explorian is designed for medium batches, whether you're making green smoothies, smooth purées, or a warm, chunky soup. Buy Now

5 Save On Mouthwatering Coconut Toffee Roasted Cashews Wickedly Prime Roasted Cashews, Coconut Toffee, 8 Ounce $5 Amazon You can get a 30 percent discount on this super-tasty Amazon brand treat during your Prime Day haul. The eight ounce bag is filled with coconut toffee cashews, created with a coconut flake-coating that enhances the smooth, buttery flavor of the snack. They're fire-roasted throughout and boast a crunchy, caramelized texture. Wickedly Prime recommends getting a bowl of vanilla ice cream, slicing up a banana or two to put on top, and sprinkling it with their coconut toffee cashews to finish--the perfect summer dessert, might I say. Buy Now

6 Get A Great Deal On AmazonFresh Donut Cafe Whole Bean Coffee AmazonFresh Donut Cafe Whole Bean Coffee, Medium Roast, 12 Ounce $6 Amazon AmazonFresh's popular coffee brand is getting a 30 percent off discount for Prime Day, and you don't want to miss out. The highly-rated line offers a variety of whole bean and ground coffee, including flavors like medium-light roast Donut Cafe, dark-roast Go For The Bold, and medium-roast Colombia ground coffee. The products come in either 12 or 32 ounce bags of caffeinated heaven. AmazonFresh organic fair trade coffee will also be on sale during Monday's day of deals. Buy Now

7 Save $30 Off Your First $100+ AmazonFresh Order AmazonFresh purchase discount Amazon In celebration of Prime Day, Amazon is offering $30 Prime members' first AmazonFresh orders of $100 or more. With AmazonFresh delivery service, you can get fresh produce, dairy, eggs, and a ton of other groceries with completely-free unlimited deliveries on orders of $50 or more. Perfect for foodies on-the-go, AmazonFresh will bring quality food and beverage items straight to you (often with next-day or same-day delivery). Buy Now

8 Get This Portable Propane Grill That's Perfect For Summer Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill, Black $160 Amazon Great for any summer cookouts or for anyone who loves grilled food but doesn't want a gigantic one, this portable Coleman grill is another exclusive Amazon Prime Day launch product. Even in its small package, it comes with "11,000 BTUs of grilling power" and two adjustable burners that help regulate temperature control. The included water pan quickly catches cooking grease and can easily be removed for cleaning, and the one-button-push ignition offers matchless lighting. Buy Now

9 Spend Less On Wickedly Prime Nut Bars Wickedly Prime Nut Bar, Nuts & Sea Salt, 1.4 Ounce (Pack of 5) $5 Amazon Again and again, Amazon is proving that their annual Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on snacks. The Wickedly Prime nut bars are 30 percent off and come in a variety of savory-sweet flavors: Nuts & Sea Salt, Banana Nut, Cocoa Peanut, Cherry Nut, Cashews & Cranberry, and more. They come in packs of five, so ordering a few means a great supply of on-the-go snacks for your next hike or road trip--each for under $5. Buy Now