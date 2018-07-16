10 Amazon Prime Day Deals For Foodies That Will Make Your Life Even More Delicious
It's no secret that Amazon has focused on branching out into all things food-related for awhile now, which is why you're bound to find a whole bunch of Amazon Prime Day deals for foodies. With the company's acquisition of Whole Foods last June, the launch of grocery delivery service AmazonFresh, and the opening of the first ever Amazon Go checkout-free grocery store in Seattle, Amazon has shown that it means business when it comes to food. For all of us food-loving Prime members, this also means great deals on food, beverage, and kitchen products during this year's Amazon Prime Day, which takes place on July 16. Amazon has already revealed that you can expect to save up to 20 percent on kitchen products, from electric kettles to dinnerware sets, and see 30percent discounts on a huge variety of grocery items.
You'll find deals on Amazon food and beverage brands, like Presto!, Wickedly Prime, and Mama Bear that offer just about any snack essential you can imagine. Also, Whole Foods shoppers can get their hands on a $10 Amazon credit (which can be applied to Prime Day purchases) when purchasing $10 or more of in-store merchandise. Get ready foodies, these hard-to-resist Amazon Prime Day deals will leave your tastebuds and culinary dreams 100 percent satisfied. Go make your pantry proud.
130 Percent Off Savings On Wickedly Prime Organic Herbal Tea
Curl up with a good book and enjoy this delicious Amazon Prime Day deal on herbal tea. The Wickedly Prime brand tea sachets are made with South African honeybush, which give the light, feel-good drink its signature "delicate, sweet" taste. You'll get three boxes of tea, with a total of 15 packets inside. Wickedly Prime has a range of other organic teas on sale for Prime Day too: Two Mints & A Flower herbal tea, Oolong "Wrangle The Mango" full-leaf tea, Black full-leaf tea, and a rose berry flavored herbal blend. Your stomach and tastebuds will definitely be grateful for this purchase.
2Snag An Affordable Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
This one is perfect for those of us that love to cook--on Prime Day, you can get 26 percent off this AmazonBasics pre-seasoned skillet. The cast-iron product is ideal for "sautéing, searing, pan-frying, baking, broiling, roasting," and more, and best of all, it pre-seasoned and easy to use. The skillet comes in 10.25, 12, and 15 inch sizes.
3Get A 30% Off Discount On Happy Belly Trail Mix
Save 30% off Amazon brand Happy Belly's sweet-and-savory trail mix during Prime Day. The blended snack includes savory roasted peanuts, peanut butter chips, sweet, honey-roasted peanuts, peanut butter candies, peanut butter pretzel balls, and milk chocolate peanut butter cups (peanut butter lovers, this one goes out to you). The Happy Belly line also has a tropical trail mix, a sweet-and-spicy trail mix, and a yogurt-themed trail mix--there's one for every fan of the popular outdoorsy snack.
4Don't Miss This Fantastic Vitamix Blender Sale
Before I say anything else, I have to say this: Vitamix blenders are seriously incredible. At home, I use mine almost daily to make restaurant-quality fruit smoothies and occasionally a delicious sorbet. The best part? They're powerful and super easy to use. The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, a professional grade appliance, is a Prime day launch. This model of the popular Vitamix blender usually retails for $500, so you'll save 30 percent off when you buy on Prime Day--and you'll have a chance to get the exclusive slate grey color only available to Prime members. It comes with ten-variable speed control options, stainless steel blades, and an easy-as-pie self cleaning feature. The E310 Explorian is designed for medium batches, whether you're making green smoothies, smooth purées, or a warm, chunky soup.
5Save On Mouthwatering Coconut Toffee Roasted Cashews
You can get a 30 percent discount on this super-tasty Amazon brand treat during your Prime Day haul. The eight ounce bag is filled with coconut toffee cashews, created with a coconut flake-coating that enhances the smooth, buttery flavor of the snack. They're fire-roasted throughout and boast a crunchy, caramelized texture. Wickedly Prime recommends getting a bowl of vanilla ice cream, slicing up a banana or two to put on top, and sprinkling it with their coconut toffee cashews to finish--the perfect summer dessert, might I say.
6Get A Great Deal On AmazonFresh Donut Cafe Whole Bean Coffee
AmazonFresh's popular coffee brand is getting a 30 percent off discount for Prime Day, and you don't want to miss out. The highly-rated line offers a variety of whole bean and ground coffee, including flavors like medium-light roast Donut Cafe, dark-roast Go For The Bold, and medium-roast Colombia ground coffee. The products come in either 12 or 32 ounce bags of caffeinated heaven. AmazonFresh organic fair trade coffee will also be on sale during Monday's day of deals.
7Save $30 Off Your First $100+ AmazonFresh Order
In celebration of Prime Day, Amazon is offering $30 Prime members' first AmazonFresh orders of $100 or more. With AmazonFresh delivery service, you can get fresh produce, dairy, eggs, and a ton of other groceries with completely-free unlimited deliveries on orders of $50 or more. Perfect for foodies on-the-go, AmazonFresh will bring quality food and beverage items straight to you (often with next-day or same-day delivery).
8Get This Portable Propane Grill That's Perfect For Summer
Great for any summer cookouts or for anyone who loves grilled food but doesn't want a gigantic one, this portable Coleman grill is another exclusive Amazon Prime Day launch product. Even in its small package, it comes with "11,000 BTUs of grilling power" and two adjustable burners that help regulate temperature control. The included water pan quickly catches cooking grease and can easily be removed for cleaning, and the one-button-push ignition offers matchless lighting.
9Spend Less On Wickedly Prime Nut Bars
Again and again, Amazon is proving that their annual Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on snacks. The Wickedly Prime nut bars are 30 percent off and come in a variety of savory-sweet flavors: Nuts & Sea Salt, Banana Nut, Cocoa Peanut, Cherry Nut, Cashews & Cranberry, and more. They come in packs of five, so ordering a few means a great supply of on-the-go snacks for your next hike or road trip--each for under $5.
10This Prime Day Launch Coffee Grinder Is What Caffeine Dreams Are Made Of
Getting a coffee grinder may be a little bit of a splurge, but avid coffee-drinkers might consider making the investment. This 5-star product is another Prime Day launch, and was created with a multitude of great features. The 40 millimeter conical burrs are perfect for "uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction," the grinder offers 15 settings to suit just about any preference, it includes a one-touch start timer, stainless steel ground container, UV blocking-tint, and a large capacity (enough to make 12 cups of coffee), mess-free hopper. I'd say this is a Prime Day must-buy.