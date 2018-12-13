One of the joys of being a beauty editor is getting the opportunity to try all sorts of products, from the latest facial gadgets and sleeping masks to the buzziest crystal-infused highlighters and kiss-proof lipsticks. Over the past year, we have had the chance to swatch, swipe, and slather on a lot of beauty goodies (like, a lot, a lot), so this holiday season, we know exactly what we want to gift our beauty-obsessed friends and family.

Although a person's skin care or makeup routine can be super personal, beauty presents are always a good idea — trust. No matter how minimal or elaborate a person's beauty regimen is, everyone is always excited to try a new lotion, lipstick, or shampoo. And besides — these aren't just any lotions, lipsticks, or shampoos either — they have stood out among hundreds of products that we have tried and remain at the forefront of our minds this gift-giving season. In other words, these products are really, really good.

Whether you are looking for a little stocking stuffer or wanting to splurge on your best friend/mom/sister, here are 10 products Bustle Digital Group's beauty editors are very excited to wrap up for the holidays.

Heyday Facial Gift Card Heyday Gift Card Heyday Price varies Buy Now When people ask me for skin care advice, I always bring up the importance of regular facials. But the reality is not everyone has the time or money to treat themselves to one. This holiday season, I'm giving my best friends a session at Heyday, a "skin care shop" that offers customized facials. You can get a full hour facial with all the bells and whistles for under $100. There's no better gift than the gift of self-care and great skin.

Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty Mini Set Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty Mini Set $32 Soko Glam Buy Now Korean beauty has proven to be more than just a trend. By now, most beauty lovers have tried at least one K-Beauty product, whether it's a sheet mask or an essence, and fallen in love with it. So why not give the gift of the best Korean beauty products of 2018? This adorable set from Soko Glam features all of their most coveted skin care game-changers from the past year.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $20 Laneige Buy Now "This lip mask is truly the best thing I have ever put on my lips — no lie," Kayla Greaves, Bustle's Contributing Fashion and Beauty Features Editor proclaims. This winter, she tried everything to cure her chapped lips, but nothing worked until she tried Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask. "It is the perfect stocking stuffer and I can't wait to share this goodness with my loved ones," she shares.

Luxe On Luxe Mini Luxe Lip Color Collection Luxe On Luxe Mini Luxe Lip Color Collection $155 Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Buy Now Greaves also has an option for those who are willing to do a little splurging for the lipstick lover in their life. "This set from Bobbi Brown would be my choice," says Greaves. "Offering 10 ultra-pigmented, stunning shades that for can work for every occasion, you definitely can't go wrong with gifting this limited-edition set."

LUSH Goddess Bath Bomb LUSH Goddess Bath Bomb $8.94 LUSH Buy Now Everyone needs more bath time in their lives, and Bustle's Associate Fashion and Beauty Editor Katie Dupere's got just the product to make it a little more special. "Ariana Grande's 'God Is A Woman' music video was a cultural moment this year. If you didn't gasp at a painted Ariana Grande lounging in purple, gray, and blue swirled water, can anything even stun you? Well, Lush created a bath bomb inspired by this now-iconic moment in Ariana's video, and it is the perfect gift for the holidays," explains Dupere. Not only is the bath bomb affordable, it is "super luxe and special," Dupere says. "It can be a gift for someone you don't know that well or a portion of a gift for someone you love dearly. Even if the receiver isn't a huge Ariana stan, [it] is simply lovely with a soft jasmine, rose, and oud scent," she adds. Besides, who doesn't love a bath bomb?

Nest Fragrances Sugar Cookie 3-Wick Candle Nest Fragrances Sugar Cookie 3-Wick Candle $68 Nordstrom Buy Now Yes, this is a candle, but hear Executive Fashion and Beauty Editor Kara McGrath out. "I'm counting it as a fragrance that's easier to give than perfume," she explains. McGrath says she loves Nest because "the scents smell super fancy, but they're actually much more affordable than most luxury candle brands despite the 3-wicks having a 100-hour burn time." Plus, her mom is "obsessed." If you're hesitant about a Sugar Cookie fragrance, she promises it is not overly sweet, "even though it's a mix of vanilla bean, bourbon, caramel, sugarcane, and amber," McGrath describes. "It offers a holiday-appropriate alternative to all the pine and spice options out there so you can pretty much guarantee your giftee won't have anything else like it."

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Tinctures Lord Jones High CBD Formula Tinctures $60 Lord Jones Buy Now As much as Theresa Massony, Elite Daily's Style Editor, loves a good traditional holiday beauty gift set, this year, she's "hoping to go a little outside the box for the ones I love," she shares. "Considering the holidays can be such a stressful time, I'm excited to gift my loved ones Lord Jones' High CBD Formula Body Lotion," Massony says. The lotion contains 100mg of hemp-derived, non-psychoactive CBD and "is filled with natural ingredients that absorb quickly and easily into the body to not only nourish the skin, but also helps to relieve anxiety," she adds.

Space NK Best of Space NK Iconic Heroes Space NK Best of Space NK Iconic Heroes $99 Space NK Buy Now But wait, there's more! Massony also has a splurge option for the "really lucky giftee in my life." This year, she's giving Space NK's Best Of Space NK Iconic Heroes. "This [gift set] comes filled with some of the best luxe products from brands like Oribe, Diptyque, Sunday Riley, and Eve Lom. If you know someone in your life who only deserves the best (hint: your mom, probably), consider this gift," she says.

Ursa Major Hair Care Bundle Ursa Major Hair Care Bundle $48 Ursa Major Buy Now Here's a great, practical gift that anyone would be happy to receive. "I love this brand and this particular shampoo and conditioner combo," says Olivia Muenter, Bustle's Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor. "Although shampoo/conditioner are kind of an unusual gift, these are great for anyone who's into clean beauty. Plus, they both smell divine."