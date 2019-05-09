Thinking of indulging in a little home renovation this year? If your home needs a new look, you're in luck, because I've picked out 10 books to help you redecorate your apartment. Whether you're reinventing your space entirely, or just need a new way to organize the things that spark joy in your life, there's a book on this list to help you out.

Redecorating is serious business, and it's a task you can expect to undertake several times over the course of your life — whenever you move into a new space or get tired of your old interior-design choices, basically. Sometimes you just want to redo one room in your home, but there are certain occasions when a total renovation of your home style is in order.

Whatever your redecorating needs are, I've got you covered here. Among the 10 books on the list below are titles for maximalists, minimalists, and anyone in-between. From inspiring lookbooks to DIY project guides, this book list has something that will help anyone restyle their home, at any stage of the process.

Check out the books I've picked out to help you redecorate your apartment below, and share your favorite small-space makeovers with me on Twitter!

'A Well-Crafted Home: Inspiration and 60 Projects for Personalizing Your Space' by Janet Crowther Containing 60 DIY projects that spread across nearly every room in your home, Janet Crowther's A Well-Crafted Home is the perfect book for anyone who wants to take a hands-on approach to redecorating.

'May I Come In?: Discovering the World in Other People's Houses' by Wendy Goodman This photobook covering dozens of private homes with varied and dramatic stylings will provide you with plenty of inspiration, particularly if you're stuck narrowing down what, exactly, your design style should be.

'The Lonny Home: Discovering & Cultivating Your Authentic Space' by Sean Santiago and the editors of 'LONNY' Magazine Want to redecorate, but have no idea where to start? Pick up The Lonny Home to guide you through the process of choosing a decor style and synthesizing the pieces in your collection in a cohesive way.

'The New Bohemians Handbook: Come Home to Good Vibes' by Justina Blakeney If you're all about that maximalist jungalow look, you need Justina Blakeney's The New Bohemians Handbook, which takes into account the deep, sensory pleasures your space can bring to you.

'Styled: Secrets for Arranging Rooms, from Tabletops to Bookshelves' by Emily Henderson For people who, like me, can't figure out how to make a room look Instagram-worthy, there's Styled. Whether you want a list of versatile, easy-to-apply tips on room-styling, or you're looking for solutions to particular "problem areas" in your home, Emily Henderson's how-to guidebook is here to help.

'Abode: Thoughtful Living with Less' by Serena Mitnik-Miller and Mason St. Peter If your apartment is looking a bit barebones right now, General Store founders Serena Mitnik-Miller and Mason St. Peter are here to show you how to make the most of your sparsely decorated space in Abode.

'New Minimalism: Decluttering and Design for Sustainable, Intentional Living' by Cary Telander Fortin and Kyle Louise Quilici Part self-help book and part decluttering guide, Cary Telander Fortin and Kyle Louise Quilici's New Minimalism walks readers through the process of downsizing and managing a smaller household collection.

'The Joy of Junk: Go Right Ahead, Fall in Love With the Wackiest Things, Find the Worth in the Worthless, Rescue & Recycle the Curious Objects That Give Life & Happiness' by Mary Randolph Carter Another one for the maximalists, The Joy of Junk embraces the kitschy and campy delight that everyone feels when they find a particularly weird item in a thrift store — and gives a few good reasons for bringing that item home.

'Amazing Furniture Makeovers: Easy DIY Projects to Transform Thrifted Finds into Beautiful Custom Pieces' by Jen Crider Need to spice up your Ikea furniture? Look no further than Girl in the Garage founder Jen Crider's Amazing Furniture Makeovers, which contains oodles of DIY projects, as well as tips for your next do-it-yourself job.