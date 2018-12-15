10 Cozy Blankets Under $50 To Buy For The Long Winter Ahead
IMO, one of the best parts of winter is transforming your home or apartment into a snug den where you can curl up with a cup of tea and a good book, enjoying the snow from a safe distance. With morning frost already settling on the ground in some places, it's time to break out not only your comfiest winter jackets and loungewear, but also your coziest blankets. If your couch situation is a little lackluster ATM, these 10 cozy blankets under $50 are great things to put on your holiday wishlist.
According to TIME, the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has suggested that the 2018 winter season will be wet, warm, and mild across the U.S. However, USA Today reported in August that the Farmers' Almanac is predicting it will be "colder than normal," and that the coldest weather will arrive sometime in February. Even if the Farmers' Almanac's predictions prove to be inaccurate, it's probably a good idea to be over-prepared with plenty of household items that will keep you warm — especially following the "bomb cyclone" that majorly affected the East Coast last winter.
Winter weather predictions aside, who doesn't just like a soft blanket to snuggle up with as the days get chillier, and the nights become longer? Here are 10 cozy blankets that won't break the bank.
1An Affordable Knit Throw
Knit blankets can get pretty pricy, but this sweater-like throw from Target is super affordable. It comes in array of fall colors, including a deep maroon, pumpkin orange, and mustard yellow.
2The Softest Blanket Ever
West Elm calls this blanket its "Coziest Throw." So, you can expect nothing short of ultimate comfort and softness from this gorgeous blanket.
3A Comfy Sherpa
This fleece and sherpa blanket by Bedsure has close to a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, and is considered a "#1 Best Seller." It comes in a range of colors and sizes, so you can customize it to your liking.
4Shaggy Faux Fur
House of Hampton Aurellia Throw
Wayfair is known for their fabulous deals on furniture, but their bedding section is also worth checking out. This faux fur throw will be a great addition to your winter blanket bundle.
5A Stylish Plaid Throw
This Pottery Barn throw is not only comfy, but also stylish enough to leave draped on your couch when not in use. The plaid pattern is perfect for winter feels.
6Or, A Cottage-y Comfort
TRN Designs' Buffalo Plaid Sherpa Blanket
TRN Designs' buffalo plaid sherpa blanket will make you feel like you're in a cabin with a lit fireplace, even if you actually live in the heart of a city. For just under $50, you can have this throw monogrammed.
7A Fringy Throw
Woven Workz's Betsy throw blanket is "extra thick and bulky," as well as affordable. It'll keep you wrapped up and warm all winter long.
8A Blue Blanket To Bundle In
This woven, blue and grey-toned blanket from World Market will have you feeling like you're in a winter wonderland. Fuzzy, chic, and soft: What's not to love about this throw?
9A Simple Cotton Throw
Grand Hotel's cotton blanket is simple, with no frills, but great for wintery nights. The king-sized blanket option with cost you less than $40, which is a great deal.
10A Colorful And Fringy Cover
Chenille Streamers Multi Striped Throw
Add a little color to your apartment during the dead of winter with this gorgeous throw from Pier 1 Imports. According to their website, "From snuggling in for movie night to artfully draping it over the sofa, there are a million ways to love this chenille throw."
When it comes to blankets for the winter season, you don't have to sacrifice coziness or quality — even if you're on a tight budget. Just try not to buy them all!