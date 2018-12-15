IMO, one of the best parts of winter is transforming your home or apartment into a snug den where you can curl up with a cup of tea and a good book, enjoying the snow from a safe distance. With morning frost already settling on the ground in some places, it's time to break out not only your comfiest winter jackets and loungewear, but also your coziest blankets. If your couch situation is a little lackluster ATM, these 10 cozy blankets under $50 are great things to put on your holiday wishlist.

According to TIME, the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has suggested that the 2018 winter season will be wet, warm, and mild across the U.S. However, USA Today reported in August that the Farmers' Almanac is predicting it will be "colder than normal," and that the coldest weather will arrive sometime in February. Even if the Farmers' Almanac's predictions prove to be inaccurate, it's probably a good idea to be over-prepared with plenty of household items that will keep you warm — especially following the "bomb cyclone" that majorly affected the East Coast last winter.

Winter weather predictions aside, who doesn't just like a soft blanket to snuggle up with as the days get chillier, and the nights become longer? Here are 10 cozy blankets that won't break the bank.

1 An Affordable Knit Throw Threshold™ Knit Throw $29.99 Target Knit blankets can get pretty pricy, but this sweater-like throw from Target is super affordable. It comes in array of fall colors, including a deep maroon, pumpkin orange, and mustard yellow. Buy at Target

3 A Comfy Sherpa Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket $31.99 Amazon This fleece and sherpa blanket by Bedsure has close to a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, and is considered a "#1 Best Seller." It comes in a range of colors and sizes, so you can customize it to your liking. Buy on Amazon

4 Shaggy Faux Fur House of Hampton Aurellia Throw $45.99 Wayfair Wayfair is known for their fabulous deals on furniture, but their bedding section is also worth checking out. This faux fur throw will be a great addition to your winter blanket bundle. Buy on Wayfair

6 Or, A Cottage-y Comfort TRN Designs' Buffalo Plaid Sherpa Blanket $39.90 Etsy TRN Designs' buffalo plaid sherpa blanket will make you feel like you're in a cabin with a lit fireplace, even if you actually live in the heart of a city. For just under $50, you can have this throw monogrammed. Buy on Etsy

7 A Fringy Throw Betsy Throw Blanket $43.99 Houzz Woven Workz's Betsy throw blanket is "extra thick and bulky," as well as affordable. It'll keep you wrapped up and warm all winter long. Buy on Houzz

8 A Blue Blanket To Bundle In Woven Throw Blanket $39.99 World Market This woven, blue and grey-toned blanket from World Market will have you feeling like you're in a winter wonderland. Fuzzy, chic, and soft: What's not to love about this throw? Buy at World Market

9 A Simple Cotton Throw Grand Hotel Woven Throw $23.99 Overstock.com Grand Hotel's cotton blanket is simple, with no frills, but great for wintery nights. The king-sized blanket option with cost you less than $40, which is a great deal. Buy at Overstock