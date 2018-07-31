10 Unicorn Beauty Products From Etsy That Are Truly Magical

Some people would argue that the unicorn trend is over. Those people would be wrong. While the glitter-coated, rainbow covered aesthetic isn't everyone's cup of tea, it's far from gone, and these 10 unicorn beauty products from Etsy are proof that the trend isn't going anywhere. Whether you want to feel like you're slathering a Lisa Frank creation all over your body or you can't get enough glitter in your life, Etsy is a treasure trove of homemade goodies perfect for your growing unicorn collection.

Where did this trend come from? An argument could be made that it stems from the uptick in nostalgia related beauty. From Gameboy cartridge palettes to 90s inspired makeup brushes, anything related to millennials' childhoods is a hit. Since that would include items like the wonderful world of Lisa Frank and glittering, cotton candy scented body spray, a unicorn trend kind of makes a lot of sense.

Brands certainly picked up on it. From Too Faced to Wet n' Wild, beauty brands are crafting products based around unicorns and everything whimsical. While that appears to be waning (you can only use so much holographic stuff), it hasn't gone away yet. If you're looking for some of the best unicorn beauty products on the internet, Etsy is the place for you.

What are some of the best options for the unicorn obsessed?

1. Unicorn Glitter Highlighter

2. Unicorn Chapstick

AubreyEApothecary/Etsy Unicorn Lip Butter $4 AubreyEApothecary/Etsy What do unicorns smell like? Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately?) the world will never know. For this Etsy shop, though, it's all about vanilla and cupcakes. That's what inspired the Unicorn Lip Butter. If you want a chapstick that smells like cake and is unicorn themed, here you go. Buy Now

3. Unicorn Soap

KismiBella/Etsy Sweet Bella Unicorn Soap $9 KismiBella/Etsy Yes, this is the most adorable thing you've seen on the internet today. Even if you're not super into unicorns, it's hard to deny just how cute this soap is. Plus, the shop has over 1500 reviews and a 5-star rating! Buy Now

4. Unicorn Press-On Nails

5. Unicorn Makeup Bag

6. Unicorn Headband

AvryCoutureCreations/Etsy Unicorn Headband $8.99+ AvryCoutureCreations/Etsy Maybe wearing this out isn't the best idea, but hey, you do you. However, if you want to feel a little magical when doing your makeup, you should definitely use this headband to hold your hair back. Buy Now

7. Unicorn Body Butter

KismiBella/Etsy Unicorn Whipped Body Body $7.50+ KismiBella/Etsy If you want Lisa Frank in a jar, this is basically it. Smooth skin, a fun and funky color palette, and a unicorn theme? Yes, this is your ideal moisturizing product. Buy Now

8. Unicorn Makeup Brush Holder

PrettySparkleShop/Etsy Makeup Brush Holder $12+ PrettySparkleShop/Etsy You need somewhere to store your makeup brushes, and a unicorn container is perfect. Not only will it look great o your vanity, but you can be reminded of the magic of makeup whenever you apply it. Buy Now

9. Unicorn Body Scrub

GoodCommonSense/Etsy Unicorn Sugar Soap Scrub $20 GoodCommonSense/Etsy If you love a great exfoliating scrub, why not make it a unicorn one? This pastel scrub's shop has over 500 reviews on Etsy and five stars! Buy Now

10. Unicorn Bath Bomb

Clearly, while the unicorn makeup trend may be on its way out for brands, other unicorn themed products aren't going anywhere.