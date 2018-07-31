10 Unicorn Beauty Products From Etsy That Are Truly Magical
Some people would argue that the unicorn trend is over. Those people would be wrong. While the glitter-coated, rainbow covered aesthetic isn't everyone's cup of tea, it's far from gone, and these 10 unicorn beauty products from Etsy are proof that the trend isn't going anywhere. Whether you want to feel like you're slathering a Lisa Frank creation all over your body or you can't get enough glitter in your life, Etsy is a treasure trove of homemade goodies perfect for your growing unicorn collection.
Where did this trend come from? An argument could be made that it stems from the uptick in nostalgia related beauty. From Gameboy cartridge palettes to 90s inspired makeup brushes, anything related to millennials' childhoods is a hit. Since that would include items like the wonderful world of Lisa Frank and glittering, cotton candy scented body spray, a unicorn trend kind of makes a lot of sense.
Brands certainly picked up on it. From Too Faced to Wet n' Wild, beauty brands are crafting products based around unicorns and everything whimsical. While that appears to be waning (you can only use so much holographic stuff), it hasn't gone away yet. If you're looking for some of the best unicorn beauty products on the internet, Etsy is the place for you.
What are some of the best options for the unicorn obsessed?
1. Unicorn Glitter Highlighter
Never underestimate the power of glitter. This concentrated glitter gel is filled with chunky glitter perfect for giving yourself the most perfect glitter highlight. Whether you're headed to a festival, a bachelor or bachelorette party, or just really want to make yourself look glittery AF, this stuff is your new must-have.
2. Unicorn Chapstick
What do unicorns smell like? Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately?) the world will never know. For this Etsy shop, though, it's all about vanilla and cupcakes. That's what inspired the Unicorn Lip Butter. If you want a chapstick that smells like cake and is unicorn themed, here you go.
3. Unicorn Soap
Yes, this is the most adorable thing you've seen on the internet today. Even if you're not super into unicorns, it's hard to deny just how cute this soap is. Plus, the shop has over 1500 reviews and a 5-star rating!
4. Unicorn Press-On Nails
Not everyone has the time to head to the nail salon to get extensive nail art. Also, not everyone has the cash. That's why press on nails can be so great, and these press-on, unicorn themed options from Crystal Nail Boutique are so perfect.
5. Unicorn Makeup Bag
$12.69
Clearly, you need somewhere to put all of your unicorn-themed makeup. Why not a unicorn bag with your name on it?
6. Unicorn Headband
$8.99+
Maybe wearing this out isn't the best idea, but hey, you do you. However, if you want to feel a little magical when doing your makeup, you should definitely use this headband to hold your hair back.
7. Unicorn Body Butter
If you want Lisa Frank in a jar, this is basically it. Smooth skin, a fun and funky color palette, and a unicorn theme? Yes, this is your ideal moisturizing product.
8. Unicorn Makeup Brush Holder
You need somewhere to store your makeup brushes, and a unicorn container is perfect. Not only will it look great o your vanity, but you can be reminded of the magic of makeup whenever you apply it.
9. Unicorn Body Scrub
If you love a great exfoliating scrub, why not make it a unicorn one? This pastel scrub's shop has over 500 reviews on Etsy and five stars!
10. Unicorn Bath Bomb
Of course, a bath bomb had to be included. Soak in a whimsical bath of unicorn glitter until your heart is content.
Clearly, while the unicorn makeup trend may be on its way out for brands, other unicorn themed products aren't going anywhere.