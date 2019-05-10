With Mother's Day just around the corner, it's about that time to start thinking about what we're going to say to our moms to make them feel extra special, whether we do say in a sweet card or in some sort of personalized gift. The best thing to say is probably something that comes from the heart, but not everyone is good at putting pen to paper, and there's nothing wrong with "borrowing" a quote from someone else to really get your point across. That's when we all start looking towards the fictional moms we know and love, even in the most unlikely of places. Take, for example, Game of Thrones. It might be one of the more violent shows on television, but it still has strong motherhood themes throughout the entire show. So, it's no surprise that there are some Game of Thrones quotes that work for Mother's Day... in a weird way.

Think about it: two of the main characters are mothers, which is a huge part of their identity. Cersei Lannister has always been a huge part of the show, and there's a good chance that the only people she truly loves are her children. Cersei has shown her devotion to her children time and time again, even if her way of showing that is, uh, quite violent and disturbing. She will knock anyone down for the sake of her family and keeping her children safe and happy.

Then there's Daenerys Targaryen, who is a different sort of mother: her children are her dragons. Unconventional, sure, but this is GoT we're talking about. Daenerys loves her dragons just as fiercely as Cersei loves her human children, and she tries to protect them just as much too.

Basically, family is an extremely important part of Game of Thrones. Whether you're looking for a quote to add to your mom's Mother's Day card or you're a mother looking for a quote for an Instagram caption, you can use one of the below Game of Thrones options:

1. "When she speaks of you, the mother's love outshines it all. Her love for you is more real than anything else in this world because it doesn't come from this world." - The High Sparrow Giphy This sweet quote was surprisingly said by The High Sparrow, when he was talking to Tommen about Cersei's love for him.

2. "I will do what queens do, I will rule." – Daenerys Targaryen Your mom is definitely a queen, and she definitely has had a lot of ruling to do. Let her channel Daenerys' spirit with this one!

3. “Why would a girl see blood and collapse? … Girls see more blood than boys!" — Ygritte Ygritte's quote about how badass women are is perfect for the spirit of this holiday.

4. "Woman? Is that meant to insult me? I would return the slap if I took you for a man." - Daenerys Targaryen This is another feminist Game of Thrones quotes that will definitely leave any mom feeling very empowered.

5. "I am no ordinary woman. My dreams come true." - Daenerys Targaryen Giphy Yes, Daenerys!

6. “Everyone who isn’t us is an enemy.” - Cersei Lannister OK, this is a little strong, but if your mom is a Game of Thrones fan, she'll get the point!

7. “The more people you love, the weaker you are. You’ll do things for them that you know you shouldn’t do. You’ll act the fool to make them happy, to keep them safe. Love no one but your children; on that front, a mother has no choice” – Cersei Lannister Another kind of negative quote from Cersei!

8. "A mother does not flee without her children." - Daenerys Targaryen Any mom will appreciate this quote.

9. "Leave one wolf alive and the sheep are never safe." - Arya Stark Arya said this about her family, meaning that as long as one member of the family is alive, they will avenge whoever hurt them.