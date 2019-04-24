Which Iconic 'Game of Thrones' Quote You Are, Based On Your Sign

The final season of Game of Thrones has begun and with it comes many questions: Who will ultimately claim the Iron Throne? Will our favorite characters make it to the final episode? Most importantly, which Game of Thrones character, based on our zodiac sign, are we? While I do not have the answers (read: spoilers) regarding the first two questions, the internet is dark and full of zodiac sign memes. What I mean is there is a Game of Thrones quote for most every sign.

As with non-Game of Thrones specific horoscopes, feel free to interpret the below quotes as you see fit. Do you hate the quote assigned to your sign? Hmm, sounds like a thing a Capricorn would say. Do you see a quote you resonate with more? Wow, amazing, today you get to be a water sign or fire sign.

I have intentionally left out a few of the extremely well-known quotes like, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.” As a Virgo, if I scrolled to my sign and saw that I got “Winter is coming,” I, too, would be like, “What a waste!” and “My birthday doesn’t even fall during winter?!” Also, I have chosen to leave out this savory Bronn quote from season 2. You’re welcome.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Giphy “Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder.” – Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish Aries have that big spontaneous energy. Also, they tend toward impulsiveness. They are “chaos” personified.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Giphy “Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armour, and it can never be used to hurt you.” – Tyrion Lannister A Taurus knows who they are. They’re passionate, stubborn, yet generally pretty chill. Wear that like a chill and self-assured badge of honor.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Giphy “When you play the game of thrones, you win, or you die.” – Cersei Lannister I know I said I'd avoid well-known quotes but Geminis are known for their general lack of chill. Nothing says “lack of chill” like seeing death as the opposite of winning. Overthinking and good communication are also extremely Gemini characteristics. Perhaps this will be a good quote to weave into casual conversation?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy “The lords of Westeros are sheep. Are you a sheep? No, you're a dragon. Be a dragon.” – Lady Olenna Tyrell Cancers are all about sensitivity, creativity, and mood swings galore. Stand in your contradictions. Be a dragon.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Giphy “There is only one thing we say to death: Not today.” – Syrio Forel Leos have that ego, that generosity, are generally known doin’ it big. They are not about that death life!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Giphy “That's what I do: I drink and I know things.” – Tyrion Lannister Virgos are hard work personified and details, baby. Also, anxiety...ever heard of it? Even if you don’t imbibe like early-seasons Tyrion, Virgos love to sip on that knowledge tea.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Giphy “I try to know as many people as I can. You never know which one you'll need.” - Tyrion Lannister They’re romantic, have charisma for days, and are all about stirrin’ that pot. The phrase “are you mad at me?” is as Libra as you can get.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Giphy “A lion doesn’t concern himself with the opinions of a sheep.” - Tywin Lannister Scorpio’s ability to read others would make them an excellent contender for the Iron Throne. They also tend toward being emotional and having obsessions, which would make for an excellence plotline on Game of Thrones.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Giphy "The past is already written. The ink is dry." - Bran Stark Ansty-pansty Sagittarius is always moving onto the next. They’re blunt yet gregarious and are probably thinking about your future’s future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Giphy "I'm not going to stop the wheel, I'm going to break the wheel." – Daenerys Targaryen Goals, goals, goals! Strong-willed Capricorn are about structure and success. They’re not going to be a cog in the machine; they’re gonna bust it, baby.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Giphy "A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone. That’s why I read so much." - Tyrion Lannister Smarty pants Aquarius loves a book. Known for their humanitarianism and general tendency toward goin’ deep in conversation, Aquarius knows they’re smarter than you but would never say it.