No matter how close you are with your mother, when it comes to expressing yourself with words and in the confines of a written message, it can be hard to get the phrasing right. Even when you have the nicest, most flowery feelings for your mother, once you get past "I love you," it's easy to draw a blank. If your past Mother's Day cards have resorted to sentences like "you're my favorite mom," you'll want to check out these ideas for texts to send your mom on Mother's Day that I've curated for you.

Well, I've really curated them for myself... but I'm sharing them with you because I know I'm not alone in having no idea what to say to my mother in a greeting card scenario. What's more, if things are not great between you and your mom and you're reaching out to be nice, it's even more stressful. Finding the right words to make your mother feel loved and appreciated in any kind of relationship is a tall order. Here you'll find a mix of messages that make sense for you if you're right with your mom, if you're just trying to send a cordial message, or if you really want to lay on the gushy love because it's been a while since you expressed yourself.

I am so lucky to be yours.

Thank you for your love, thank you for this life.

I am so proud to be your child.

Even though we're the same height now, I'll always look up to you.

You're still my role model mom, and I'm still in awe of you.

For all that you do, for who you are, I love you.

Though I am grateful for you everyday, today I want to remind you just how grateful I am...

To my step mother: I am so blessed to have you in my life and so glad to know you.

To my mother-in-law: Without you, I would not have the love of my life. For that, and for all that you bless us with, I thank you.

Every year I find myself becoming more and more like you, and I couldn't be more thankful. Cheers to that.

I might be biased, but I think you've done a pretty, pretty good job with me.

It’s no coincidence that “MOM” upside down is “WOW” — you’re above and beyond.

Words cannot express how much you mean to me, but I’ll give it a shot: You’re my everything. Thank you for all you do.

I know you're probably *SHOOK* that you're getting a text for me that isn't a solicitation for help, but it’s really happening! I just wrote to say I love you, and I hope you have a Happy Mother’s Day!

Honestly, thanks for putting up with me, I know I'm a lot to handle.

Thank your for your patience, grace, and allowance.

Though you deserve way more than just one day to celebrate your awesomeness, let's celebrate the hell out of it.