10 Indie Beauty Products You Probably Haven't Heard Of

If you religiously scan beauty blogs and watch YouTube reviews, then you're probably used to seeing the same handful of brands mentioned time and time again. There's nothing wrong with celebrating amazing products from the industry's bigwigs, but lesser-known indie beauty brands deserve some shine, too.

Don't get me wrong; A beauty lovers' got to have her tried-and-true Anastasia Glow Kit, Nars concealer, and an Urban Decay Naked palette or two. Top brands are popular for a reason, after all. But if you've never had some of the smaller cosmetic companies on your radar, then you're really missing out. Underrated brands are pumping out some of the best products, although it's easy for indie releases to get lost in the sauce with so much hype surrounding the latest batch of new beauty launches from top brands. All hope isn't lost for indie cosmetics, however— brands like Dose of Colors, Ofra, and Colourpop are proof that humble beginnings can lead to mainstream success.

If you're a true makeup fanatic, you may have stumbled upon a beauty newbie or two through social media. But chances are these 11 products came from brands you've never heard of.

1 LA Splash OC Dream Collection lasplashcosmetics on Instagram OC Dream Collection, $18 ea, LA Splash All eyes were on Jaclyn Hill as she debuted her highly anticipated eyeshadow palette with Morphe. Meanwhile the "OG of the OC", Real Housewife Vicki Gunvalson, was hitting the beauty lab with west coast based brand, L.A. Splash, and the major collab almost flew under the radar. Launching the OC Dream collection, a range of 12 stunning mattes and six lustrous glosses Gunvalson hand picked, the fab housewife proved her beauty sense is so on point. The beautiful collection launched in late July and is still up for grabs on L.A. Splash's website.

2 Beauty Bakerie Wake & Bake Hydrating Primer Oil beautybakeriemakeup on Instagram Wake & Bake Hydrating Face Oil, $28, Beauty Bakerie A brand with some of the cutest desert themed packaging, Beauty Bakerie deserves a spot on every vanity. Keeping with their bakery motif, they recently launched the Wake & Bake facial oil, a hydration infusion that repairs dry skin, controls shine, and provides a smooth canvas for foundation. Tea tree, grapeseed, and orange peel oils are some of the key ingredients that make it a winner. A product that can be used on the body, nails, and lips, it's a multitasking oil that's worth every penny.

3 Black Moon Cosmetics Luna Moon Topper "Luna" Moon Topper, $19, Black Moon Cosmetics If you've never set your sights on Black Moon before, prepare to be wowed. Their metallic and vampy lipsticks are some of the best kept secrets. The latest showstoper to their join their lineup is the Luna Moon Topper, a pearlescent top coat with a berry-vanilla scent that dries down instantly.. Use it to transform your favorite liquid lipstick, intensify your highlight, or add sparkle to any eye look. The brand's social media is proof that this shade is mesmerizing no matter how you use it.

4 AJ Crimson x Naturi Naughton Celebrate You Collection ajcrimson on Instagram Celebrate You Collection By Naturi Naughton, $22 ea, AJ Crimson When word got out that AJ Crimson was serving up melanin-friendly foundation and contour kits, the indie brand received the recognition it deserved. Now teaming up with actress and singer-songwriter Naturi Naughton, the brand will likely turn heads again by debuting a line of power lippies. Three new, boldly beautiful hues, these high-shine pigments bring out a couple of firsts for the brand: Naughton's first beauty collection and AJ Crimson's first-ever collaboration. All shades are available for pre-order now on Aj Crimson's site and will begin shipping out on August 17.

5 Melt Cosmetics Haze Stack meltcosmetics on Instagram Haze Stack, $48, Melt Cosmetics There's no denying that Melt Cosmetics is an indie brand giving bigger cosmetic companies a run for their money. Known for their ultra-pigmented eyeshadow stacks, it was only a matter of time before they introduced another killer color set. A member of their newest, stoner-friendly Hot Box Collection, the Haze Stack features some of their best metallic shadows yet. If Melt hasn't already caught your eye, this pro 420 set will definitely bring the brand to the forefront.

6 Bitter Lace Beauty Mermaid Dreams Highlighter Collection bitter.lace.beauty on Instagram Mermaid Dreams Collection, $214, Bitter Lace Beauty A true game changer, Bitter Lace Beauty's rainbow highlighter gave the Etsy shop its claim to fame. It's all about mermaid beauty now, because their soon-to-be released Mermaid Dreams highlighters are guaranteed to be a hit. The collection features the most Instagram worthy illuminators, sold individually or together in a palette fit for a sea goddess. Bitter Lace is now accepting pre-orders via their site, but patience will be key as the collection won't be ready to ship out until about a month or so.

7 Coloured Raine Satin Lipsticks colouredraine on Instagram Satin Lipsticks, $17 ea, Coloured Raine Coloured Raine is taking it back to their roots. A brand that made their debut in 2013 with satin matte lipsticks, Coloured Raine shifted towards liquid lippies that have become incredibly popular despite their indie status. As of early August, their traditional satin mattes have made a comeback, however. You can snag your faves of the bunch, or get the entire collection of nudes and reds in a bundle deal.

8 Impulse Cosmetics Pressed Illuminators impulsecosmetics on Instagram Chances are you'll probably regret it if you've never shopped with Impulse. They're duochrome lippies and FX glitters will render you speechless. Adding a new lineup of pressed highlighters to their stock, Impulse will soon launch six shades. Every rose gold, pearl, and copper shade is truly stunning, perfect for all over color, used over a base, or popped into the inner corner or brow bone for an intense glow. Stay tuned, because this is a lunch you won't want to miss.

9 Lit Cosmetics x Dermaflage 3D Glitter Dimensions litcosmetics on Instagram 3D Glitter Dimensions, $24 ea, Lit Cosmetics The word hasn't really spread about Lit Cosmetics, but their glitter makeup deserves so much praise. There's a ton of sparkle to choose from, and their glitzy stock increased thanks to a release of four new 3D Glitter Dimension shades. Glitter suspended in a silicone formula, these high-gloss lacquers are ideal for upping the glam factor on any look. Smudge-proof and fast-drying, they ensure mess free application every time, whether you use them on the lips, eyes, or face.

11 Saucebox Art Deco Mermaid Brushes sauceboxcosmetics on Instagram Mermaid Brushes, $50, Saucebox Cosmetics Although they weren't heavily publicized, Saucebox's Art Deco Mermaid Brushes were an instant hit this summer, selling out lickety split during their initial July launch. Luckily, there's still time to add these pretties to your collection, now that the brand is undergoing a second round of pre-orders for the 10-piece set. Their luxury design is seriously to die for, so you'll want to act fast if there's any hope for securing your purchase.