There may not be a more geeky holiday than Pi Day (March 13 AKA 3.14 AKA get it?). Whether you're in it for actual pie or you're embracing the day in all its geekdom, it's hard to deny how fun the day really is. If you want to get in the spirit, these 10 math themed clothing items will help you embrace everything about your inner nerd. From leggings to shirts to accessories, you'd be amazed just how much people love Pi Day, and if you're one of them, you're in luck.

People aren't the only ones invested in Pi Day, though. Brands are getting in on the action, too. Purveyor of adorable nerdy goods ModCloth doesn't just have an entire section dedicated to the holiday, but they're also having a 20 percent off Flash Sale to celebrate. Getting your math themed clothes for a discount makes shopping even better, right?

While Pi Day is definitely math-related, it's hard to deny the obvious desire to snag pizza pies and dessert pies on Mar. 14 with some food brands offering discounts in honor of the day. Of course, that means that your math-themed clothes aren't just limited to numbers. Grab those pie pieces because whether you're a math nerd or a major foodie, there's more than enough ways to celebrate.

If you want to celebrate via your style, these 10 math-themed pieces will help you get geeky in style. Plus, these items can be worn long after the holiday is over.

1 Stem-inist RedBubble Women's Fitted Scoop Neck T-Shirt, $31.95, RedBubble Are you in the STEM field? Are you a feminist? Then this Stem-inist t-shirt may just be the math-centric piece of apparel of your dreams.

2 We Have Pie Chummy Tees/Etsy Come to Math Side We Have Pi, $23.95+, Chummy Tees/Etsy A math joke meets a food joke. What's not to love about this shirt? Nothing if you love math and pi(e).

3 Velociraptor RedBubble Velociraptor Long T-Shirt, $31.42, RedBubble Who doesn't love a good dinosaur joke, right? This nerdy, math related humor is perfect for dino lovers everywhere.

4 Math Leggings ModCloth Fresh Take Leggings in Mathematics, $25, ModCloth Cozy, casual, and cute? These math themed leggings are everything you could ever need in themed clothing. Whether you're wearing them to lounge in or wearing them out, they're basically perfect.

6 Sweet As Pi Laurel and Cotton/Etsy Sweet as Pi Shirt, $27+, Laurel & Cotton/Etsy Not only is this baseball style t-shirt cute, but how can you ever get enough of these adorable font with a pi joke?

7 Sine of the Times ModCloth Sine of the Times Graphic Pullover, $45, ModCloth Just an ultra cozy pullover with a math theme. Nbd. Except total big deal because it's so cute.

8 Hippopotenus RedBubble Math Humor Women's Fitted Scoop T-shirt, $29.50, RedBubble If there was an actual hippo involved in geometry, it would be so much better, right?

9 Pi Earrings ModCloth Pi As I May Earring Set, $17, ModCloth Every version of pi (or pie) is represented in this earring set aka you need it in your life right now.