Get ready for things to feel a little shaken up, because we're nearing the October full moon, which will appear in the sky on Oct. 24 around 12 p.m. It's no secret that things tend to get kind of haywire during a full moon, and this one is no exception — the Oct. full moon, which falls in Taurus, is expected to bring about a lot of change and uncertainty, especially when it comes to your relationships. That doesn't exactly sound very relaxing, so you're probably going to need to make some time for self-care, and meditating is a great option to calm you down and keep you centered. There are a few meditations for the October full moon in particular you'll want to try out.

The energy that comes with a full moon includes heightened emotions, feelings, mental processes, and dreams. Because the moon is directly opposite the Sun, there is tension and uncomfortable friction. But it's not all bad! Astrologer Simone Matthews says, "This is a powerful time of gratitude, gracefully acknowledging the beauty of life itself and all you have brought into beingness." You might feel more creative, or maybe you'll feel ready to let go of things that no longer serve you. This is also the time to complete those goals you thought of during the new moon.

Matthews adds, "The full moon is a great time to "moon bathe" — simply sit under the light of the moon and meditate. As you breathe in, allow the moon to warm your heart and expand the beauty of the present moment, and as you breathe out, let the light of the moon transmute that which you wish to release."

Keep that in mind while looking through the below meditations, and start to feel inspired:

1 Whales Meditation Music FOTIS CASPER on YouTube As strange as it might sound, the music of whales is super soothing and relaxing — exactly what you need when you're feeling extra emotional during the full moon. This will help you clear your brain and restore and revive your chakras.

2 Oceans Chanting Meditation FOTIS CASPER on YouTube The ocean in general produces some seriously soothing sounds for meditation. This full moon meditation and omm-chanting is a way to revive your spirits and feel super centered.

3 Guided Full Moon Meditation Smaly7 on YouTube If you need a little more direction when meditating, this is a great option. It's only a little more than 15 minutes long, meaning you can definitely make time for it. It's ideal for beginners.

4 Heal Yourself Guided Meditation Heal Yourself & Your Destiny on YouTube This meditation promises to clear your head, getting rid of all unwanted energy, and leave you feeling more rejuvenated.

5 Beginning of Autumn Meditation Zen Meditation Planet on YouTube This was originally created for the September full moon and the autumn equinox, but it works for October's full moon as well, since we're still in the midst of fall.

6 Self-Guided Visualization Bringing Balance Back on YouTube This guided meditation is short and will help you let go of what is no longer working in your life. It will help you release the bad stuff and leave you feeling relaxed, focused, and free.

7 Manifest Your Dreams Meditation Josie Grouse on YouTube The full moon is an emotional time, but it's also a good time to clear your head and make space for new things and experiences. Get prepared for that with this meditation focused on manifesting your dreams.

8 Sleep Guided Meditation Sleep Easy Relax - Peaceful Music on YouTube Created with the full moon in mind, this meditation is meant to be played while you're sleeping. Not only does it keep you in a relaxed state of mind so that you can snooze peacefully, it's also supposed to help you wake up feeling rejuvenated.

9 Sun in Scorpio/Taurus Full Moon Meditation Quantum on YouTube This meditation is meant to get you through the energy of the full moon and prepare you for the energy of the new moon in the coming cycle.