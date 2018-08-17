This month's full moon falls on Aug. 26 and rises at 8:01 p.m. EST. With Mercury's retrograde ending just a week before the full moon, this night will be an important time to reflect on the chaos of the summer behind us, and look forward to the calm clarity ahead. To prepare, you'll want to check out some meditations for the August full moon, because there's no better way to take self reflection seriously, than with the help of a deep meditation.

If you're not great at policing yourself into a meditation, it's OK. There are tons of guided meditations that will help you focus, and help you stay focused. Basically these guided meditations will hold your hand through the whole process because let's be honest, it's easy to get lost on a quest to reach a meditative state. Despite how simple it might sound to some, it's not easy to sit still and think for a long period of time. And while a 10 minute mediation can be just as powerful as an hour meditation, the power lies in your ability to focus. A few intense moments of internal attention are more valuable than an hour of sitting around and thinking about what to make for dinner. So go easy on yourself, have low expectations, and use one of these mediations to guide you through a full moon ritual that will help you leave retrograde behind you, where it belongs.

A Verbal Prompt Giphy Repeating the Sanskrit words "SO HUM" over and over silently to yourself is a great way to get into a focused meditative state. The translation is "I am that" and it's a great reminder that we are all connected through our human experience. Set a timer on your phone for five minutes and allow your mind to wander as you repeat these words to yourself for the remainder of the time.

A Mindful Body Scan Mindful meditation can help you turn your focus inward and make meditation a deeply personal experience. This audio guide will help you scan your body for tension and issues that you've been ignoring.

A Meditation For Emotional Healing PowerThoughts Meditation Club on YouTube If you have a lot to work through emotionally, mediation can be an overwhelming time. This guided video will help you break it down so that you can tackle your feelings one by one and get through it.

A Negative Thought-Blocking Medtitation Meditation and Healing on YouTube If you feel like you're drowning in negativity, use the light of the full moon to guide you back into a more positive space. This mediation will help you get there, faster.

A Quickie Meditation Great Meditation on YouTube If you don't have time for a long meditation, you can still do some valuable work. This 10 minute guided meditation is great for every day use, not just full moon rituals.

A Mediation For Chakra Alignment Jason Stephenson - Sleep Meditation Music on YouTube If you feel out-of-whack after the wrath of Mercury's retrograde, you'll want to get your chakras re-aligned. This guided meditation will help you balance yourself before bed.

A Low Key And Honest Meditation Jason Headley on YouTube When you're not down with the classic meditation methods, this is the video for you. It's one of the most honest, easy-to-follow guides that makes mediation available to everyone.

A Breathing Exercise And Meditation Giphy Yogi Andrea Curry suggests breathing exercises to calm the mind. You can to this exercise no matter where you are: take five deep breaths into your low belly, then five into your rib cage, and then five into your upper chest. This will calm your nervous system and ground you and if you repeat two times takes about two minutes and is very effective.

Binaural Meditation Therapy Different frequencies affect the brain differently. It's believed that binaural music can help push the mind into a meditative and relaxed state.

A Meditation Podcast If you're new to meditation, this podcast will be educational and also an easy starting point for you to get used to the practice.