It's not Christmas, but it is one of the most wonderful times of the year. The 2020 Sephora Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event is back, and royal lovers have a chance to snag some of Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products at a discount.

The 2020 Sephora Beauty Insider event kicked off April 17 for members in the VIB Rouge category. They'll get 20% off their purchases through May 1. A 15% off discount for VIB members starts April 21 and runs through April 29, and Beauty Insider members get a 10% discount from April 23 until midnight PT on April 27.

The event marks one of the only times of the year you can score some of Markle's favorite beauty products on sale. Whether you can begin shopping now or need to wait a few days, here are some of Markle's reported must-haves you can add to your shopping list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. RMS Beauty Living Luminizer

According to Markle's former makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, the duchess always prefers glowing skin. To get the look, she often used RMS Beauty's lightweight and sheer highlighter. In an interview with Today, Sellers recommends using the glow-creating product on the high points of the cheekbones and on the nose for a buildable look that won't appear overdone.

2. Tatcha The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder

In a 2014 interview with Allure, Markle listed Tatcha's enzyme exfoliator as one of her favorite skin care products. She told the magazine that she loves the product for its "subtle exfoliation." The powder-to-foam cleanser uses Japanese rice bran as a light physical exfoliant and pairs it with rice and papaya enzymes for a deep but gentle clean. Plus, it's available in four different versions depending on the sensitivity of your skin.

3. NARS Orgasm Blush

NARS' blush in Orgasm is a cult classic, and with its subtle flush and shimmering finish, it's not surprising that Markle also name-dropped it as one of her favorites when she spoke with Allure.

4. Beautyblender Original

In 2014, Markle worked with subscription company Birchbox to curate her own box and revealed some of her favorite products, including the original Beautyblender. She told the brand that she only applies foundation where necessary — a tip echoed by her longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin. In an interview with Elle, the artist explains that, much like his client, he strategically applies foundation starting at the center of the face and working outward in order to concentrate coverage without overdoing it.

5. Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Éclat

Markle also mentioned Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Éclat in her Birchbox interview. Her hack? Using the product in the inner corner of her eye to add brightness.

6. Kate Somerville Quench

Markle revealed she's a big fan of Kate Somerville in an interview with website Beauty Banter back in 2016. She told the publication that she'd often visit the clinic while she was in Los Angeles, and then use the serum when she was filming Suits to maintain her glow.

7. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria

According to People, Markle is a fan of British beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury, and she has one favorite in particular: the Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria, a taupe-based neutral tone that pairs perfectly with Markle's famous smoky eye. (And yes, the Victoria who inspired the lipstick is none other than Posh Spice.)

8. Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder

Markle also called out Make Up For Ever's loose finishing powder in her Allure interview. The then-actor explained that she loves the setting powder because it eliminates some shine but still helps your skin look fresh.

9. FRESH Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen

Fresh's Sugar Lip Balm SPF was another find from Markle's 2016 Beauty Banter interview. She told the publication that she had been on the hunt for the perfect lip balm, but nothing came close to Fresh's, explaining that it gave her "soft, kissable, buttery lips."

10. Laura Mercier Radiance Primer

Markle is also a fan of Laura Mercier's radiance primer, according to her Beauty Banter interview. Although the brand recently relaunched its entire priming range, the Illuminating Pure Canvas Primer is a close equivalent. At the time of the interview, she explained that she wasn't a fan of foundation unless she needed to wear it during filming. To give herself a dewy glow, she used the Laura Mercier primer instead, which she described as "not sparkling" but true to its "illuminating" moniker.