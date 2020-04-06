Sephora stores may be closed right now, but it's not stopping the retailer from hosting its biggest event of the year. The 2020 Sephora Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event is coming right up, and as usual, you'll be able to stock up on your fave beauty products at a discount.

Like every Beauty Insider sale, the timing and discounts will depend on which of the three tiers you belong to in Sephora's loyalty program. Rouge members can begin shopping the event on April 17 with 20% off their purchase, and they can continue to shop until May 1. VIB members' 15% discount begins on April 21 and runs until April 29. Insider members, who have no spending minimum, will receive 10% off from April 23 until April 27.

Although nearly everything qualifies for the VIB discount, there are some rules and restrictions. Shoppers can only purchase a single Dyson item (like the new Corrale) and five items from Morphe. Two brands, The Ordinary and MAC's Viva Glam, are totally exempt. Other than these few limitations, the Sephora VIB sale offers some of the best deals of the year.

Sephora

Whether you want to try the latest launches like Drunk Elephant's new hair care line or you need to stock up on your go-to makeup and skin care products, start making your list now.