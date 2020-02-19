The BRITs kicked off their 40th anniversary show in a big way last night (Feb. 18) with Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, and Mabel all walking away winners and Jack Whitehall providing his usual wit and charm as host. But what moments stood out the most? Here are my ten most memorable moments from the BRITs 2020.

Although this year's BRIT awards was full of fun, it was, of course, overshadowed by the tragic passing of Caroline Flack, who took her own life just a few days before. Many guests in attendance paid tribute to Flack through their clothing and social media posts. In his opening speech, host Jack Whitehall said Flack was a "member of the BRITs family" and described her as a "kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun."

The evening also featured a couple of important political moments. In his performance of "Black" (a track off his BRIT-award-winning album Psychodrama), Dave rapped "the truth is our Prime Minister is a real racist" and paid tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack. Tyler, The Creator, on the other hand, gave a S/O (of sorts) to Theresa May in his acceptance speech for International Male Solo Artist. Referencing the fact that May had previously stopped him entering the country, Tyler said, "Thank you, Theresa May. I know she's at home p***ed off."

However, despite having very serious undertones, there were also lots of light hearted moments that you may have missed, and here are my top ten.

1. Mabel & her mum Mabel opened the BRITs 2020 with her massive hit “Don’t Call Me Up” before walking away with the award for British Solo Female Artist. It’s her first BRIT award and, as if that wasn’t reason to celebrate enough, she was there with her mum Neneh Cherry who won International Solo Artist and International Breakthrough Act exactly thirty years earlier to the day.

2. Lewis Capaldi’s S/O to 'Love Island' Lewis Capaldi was the big winner from the BRITs and it was little surprise that he served some serious laughs and appeared to have a great night. He started off by winning Best New Artist and, after winning Song of the Year for his number-one hit "Someone You Loved,” he took the opportunity to clear up what the meanings of the lyrics are. Instead of the song being about ex-girlfriend Paige Turley, who is currently on Love Island, Capaldi said, it’s about his grandma who passed away two years ago. He said, “Thanks to my grandma for... dying?”

3. Joy Crookes red carpet look Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Joy Crookes was nominated for her first BRIT award at the 2020 ceremony in the Rising Star category. She walked the red carpet in a Lehenga, a traditional South Asian dress, in yellow and gold. Speaking about the reason behind her outfit, Crookes told the BBC, “Young girls can see someone who looks like their mum, their auntie, their gran on the red carpet at the BRITs.” She was one of the best dressed on the night and posted a picture of herself on the red carpet on Twitter with the caption, “Represent – Brits 2020.”

4. Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy’s impromptu duet The BRITs is all about celebrating excellence in the British music industry. So, what happens when two of the biggest artists meet backstage? A surprise duet, of course. Stormzy saw Capaldi backstage and went over to express how much he loved “Someone Your Loved” before launching into the chorus. Capaldi helped him reach the high notes and the best duet was born.

5. Bring Me The Horizon dressed as the Spice Girls As far as music royalty goes, it doesn’t come much bigger than the Spice Girls. The fivesome may not all have been present but Sheffield-based rock band Bring Me The Horizon sought to recreate their iconic 1997 BRITs look. They were nominated in the Best Group category and came dressed as the girl power gang to represent the OG girl group.

6. Lizzo & Harry Styles – that's it, that's the whole entry While the BRITs 2020 looked incredibly fun, Harry Styles and Lizzo won the award for doing the most. The PDA was strong between the pair and Jack Whitehall even admitted being a little bit jealous of the two of them. Elsewhere, Lizzo downed a glass of Styles’ tequila before he jumped up and punched the air. Friendship goals.

7. Harry Styles & his sister As previously mentioned, Harry Styles enjoyed a lot of time chatting with host Jack Whitehall during the BRITs. Sat on his table, Whitehall joked "I don't want to pry, but have you brought someone with you tonight? Is one of these ladies your date?" But Whitehall that was left red faced when Styles revealed it was his older sister that had come as his date.

8. Billie Eilish had a Spice Girls moment Although all the Spice Girls weren’t at the BRITs, Mel C did take to the stage to award Billie Eilish with the award for International Female Solo Artist. While she may be one of the hottest stars out right now, Eilish was all of us when she had a serious fangirl moment with Sporty Spice before they hugged.

9. Ronnie Wood taking the tube While it’s definitely not out of the ordinary for people to take public transport, there’s still something surprising about seeing celebrities do it. Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood shocked tube passengers as he joined them on his trip to the awards ceremony. He posted a video of himself on Twitter and wrote “knees up on the tube” proving it doesn’t matter whether you’re rock and roll royalty or not, you can always slum it with the rest of us.