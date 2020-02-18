Lizzo just hit the red carpet for the BRIT Awards in London dressed as an actual Hershey’s Chocolate Bar. Yes, that’s right, the 31-year-old singer stepped out in a strapless silk gown printed with the classic chocolate label: a snack dressed as a snack. The look is from none other than Moschino, plucked from the runway of the design house’s Fall 2014 collection. It was, notably, designer Jeremy Scott's first collection for the Italian fashion house.

Lizzo’s crystal-studded clutch kept with the theme as well, designed to look like a half-opened chocolate bar to complement her overall look. The singer even posed for a few photos pretending to take a bite out of the sparkly accessory.

That's not where the glitz stopped, however, as Lizzo sported epic hoop earrings (shown off by way of a retro ballet-inspired up-do) as well as a spattering of rings that sparkled with the cameras' flashes.

Her makeup was quite understated with just a slightly berry-toned lip. But she made sure to catch eyes with her nails, which were designed to look like chocolate bars, wrappers pulled down from the top. The Good As Hell singer is nominated for Best International Female Solo Artist, and given her winning streak at the Grammys, no one would be surprised to see her take home the award. Either way, she deserves all the trophies for her delectable red carpet look.